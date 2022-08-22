Jamaica Welcomes the Return of Service to Montego Bay by Cayman Airways

Continuing to grow Jamaica into a regional airlift hub, the destination is pleased to welcome back weekly service from Grand Cayman (GCM), into Sangster International Airport (MBJ) in Montego Bay, Jamaica, by Cayman Airways. The flight, which arrived on Thursday, August 4, marked the first time the carrier has operated this route since the pandemic.

“I could not be more pleased to welcome back this service by Cayman Airways,” said Minister of Tourism, Jamaica, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett. “The key to growing visitor arrivals and building tourism is airlift. Therefore, the resumption of these flights into Montego Bay is an important step in making Jamaica an aviation hub and building better inter-island connectivity within the Caribbean so that travelers can enjoy multiple destinations in one trip.”

Cayman Airways’ flight KX2602 will operate weekly on Thursdays. It is utilizing a 160-seat Boeing 738 aircraft for these flights. Cayman Airways also operates daily flights between Grand Cayman (GCM) and Kingston’s Norman Manley international Airport (KIN) with twice daily flights on Fridays. The addition of the Thursday flight to Montego Bay (MBJ) brings the carrier’s total number of weekly flights to Jamaica to 9.

Jamaica Tourist Board officials and tourism stakeholders were on hand at the airport to mark the celebratory occasion.

“Having more small airline partners like Cayman Airways operate into more airports in Jamaica helps us build capacity into various areas within the destination,” added Director White. “We want to make it easier for passengers to be able fly into one island on a larger carrier, then use a smaller one to connect to their final destination.”

For more information about Jamaica, please visit www.visitjamaica.com.