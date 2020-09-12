Jamaica Will Soon Have The Longest Pool In The Western Hemisphere – Sandals South Coast

Sandals Resorts, the organization known for catering specifically to couples, has revealed details of its multi-million-dollar renovation at Sandals South Coast resort. This resort won the World Travel Award title as the Leading Honeymoon Resort in the Caribbean in 2019. The renovations, which include the first-ever Swim-Up Rondoval Suites, are slated for their debut in December of 2020. The suites are situated on the edge of the longest swimming pool in the Western Hemisphere: a 17,040 square-foot pool oasis. The Swim-Up Rondoval Suites constitute a new milestone for Sandals Resorts as the design expands the state-of-the-art, ultra-luxurious Rondoval concept first unveiled at Sandals Grande Antigua and featured at Sandals Grande St; Lucian, Sandals Grenada, Sandals Royal Barbados, and now available at Jamaica’s Sandals South Coast. The Swim-Up Rondoval Suites comprise a village of 20 suite accommodations designed as a luxury haven that brings its guests closer to the water than previously possible. The Jamaican resort property is located between a 500-acre nature preserve and the Caribbean Sea. The area has been labeled Jamaica’s “uncharted land,” and the grounds feature lush tropical gardens, pristine sand beaches, and bright blue waters.

The unique suites-in-the-round have a diameter of 22 feet with conical palapas-style ceilings that reach 20 feet in height. Each of the suites has a private plunge pool decorated with Indonesian limestone and Italian-glass-covered fountains. Each also has a scalloped Tranquility Soaking Tub meant for two. The innovative design also provides direct access to the clear waters of the village’s giant 17,040 square-foot pool. The suites feature custom-crafted furnishings from around the world, a private coral sundeck with contemporary lounge furnishings, and bathrooms with free=standing stone vanities with Hollywood=style lighted mirrors. Guests staying at the suites will be pampered by the aid of a personal butler that has been trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers, which adds to the exclusivity of their visit.

The experiences of Sandals’ Deputy Chair Adam Stewart who grew up in Jamaica and played in its rivers, waterfalls, and Caribbean waters influenced the design of Sandals South Coast as the perfect oasis destination surrounded by nature and water. Sandals South Coast uses the element of water as a starting point for its simultaneous remodel of the Dutch Village section of the resort to provide a more modern type of relaxation. The 112-room village, set right on the beach, offers 16 Butler Elite suites and 96 Club and Luxury Level rooms and faces directly onto the Caribbean Sea. These accommodations reflect the surrounding natural perfection of Jamaica with a light blue and natural color scheme, and all have indoor free-standing tubs and showers, plus outdoor Tranquility Soaking Tubs for two. Some categories will also have swim-up access from a private pool. The village will have two additional swim-up pools in the future.

Within the resort’s tropical gardens at its Italian Village, planned enhancements are meant to complement the existing cutting-edge architectural design features of Sandals South Coast with Over-the-Water Bungalows, an Over-the-Water Serenity Wedding Chapel, and the Latitudes over-the-water bar with its 360-degree ocean views.

According to Gordon “Butch” Stewart, chair of Sandals Resorts, the new Sandals South Coast is one of the “most beautiful destinations in the uncharted land of Jamaica.” He added that the resort’s goal is to exceed the expectations of its guests time and again.

Sandals South Coast was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is scheduled to reopen on October 1, 2020, with new protective health and safety measures. The resort is accepting reservations for its new Swim-Up Rondoval Suites and Dutch Village suites beginning on December 10, 2020.

Photo Source: Sandals Resorts