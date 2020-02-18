Announcements

Jamaica Wins Big At the 2020 Travvys Awards Honoring Excellence in the Travel Industry

36 seconds ago
by Staff Writer
Jamaica Wins Big At the 2020 Travvys Awards Honoring Excellence in the Travel Industry

Jamaica captured three gold awards at the 2020 Travvy Awards in New York City including Best Culinary DestinationCaribbean/BahamasBest Tourism Board Overall and Best Tourism BoardCaribbean/Bahamas.

The destination also walked away with three silver awards: Best Destination OverallBest Honeymoon Destination, Caribbean/Bahamas and Best Wedding Destination, Caribbean/Bahamas.

Jamaica Wins Big At the 2020 Travvys with Triple Gold 2

Above: Philip Rose, Regional Director, Northeast USA, Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and Marcia Sinclair, District Sales Manager (JTB), Northeast USA, celebrate Jamaica’s triple wins at the Travvy Awards in New York

On hand to collect the awards were the Jamaica Tourist Board’s (JTB) Philip Rose, Regional Director, Northeast USA and Marcia Sinclair, District Sales Manager, Northeast USA.

With unceasingly strong arrival figures, Jamaica continues to be a premier Caribbean destination, praised by visitors around the globe. The awards were presented in the presence of hundreds of travel industry leaders, influencers and media at Gotham Hall.

Above: Alsion Wilson-Roach, Consul General of Jamaica to New York (center), joins the award-winning JTB team of Philip Rose, Regional Director, Northeast USA and Marcia Sinclair, District Sales Manager, Northeast USA on the red carpet to celebrate their win at the 2020 Travvys in midtown Manhattan

Above: Alsion Wilson-Roach, Consul General of Jamaica to New York (center), joins the award-winning JTB team of Philip Rose, Regional Director, Northeast USA and Marcia Sinclair, District Sales Manager, Northeast USA on the red carpet to celebrate their win at the 2020 Travvys in midtown Manhattan

Above: Alsion Wilson-Roach, Consul General of Jamaica to New York (center), joins the award-winning JTB team of Philip Rose, Regional Director, Northeast USA and Marcia Sinclair, District Sales Manager, Northeast USA on the red carpet to celebrate their win at the 2020 Travvys in midtown Manhattan

Above: Alsion Wilson-Roach, Consul General of Jamaica to New York (center), joins the award-winning JTB team of Philip Rose, Regional Director, Northeast USA and Marcia Sinclair, District Sales Manager, Northeast USA on the red carpet to celebrate their win at the 2020 Travvys in midtown Manhattan

The annual Travvy Awards recognize the highest standards of excellence in the travel industry and honor travel companies, travel products, travel agencies, and destinations for their outstanding achievements. Over 39,000 agents, who sell the vast majority of these trips to tens of millions of consumers yearly, vote and award the very best in the travel industry.

The Travvy Awards’ recognition continues to reaffirm Jamaica’s powerful and lasting impact on the world and all who visit the island. Now in its 6th year, the Travvy Awards have quickly earned the reputation as the Academy Awards of the travel industry. These new accolades reaffirms the island’s bold pronouncement that Jamaica is the Heartbeat of the World.

Photo by Jorge Gardner on Unsplash

About the author

Staff Writer

View all posts

You may also like