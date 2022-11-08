Jamaica Wins Big At The 2022 Travvy Awards

Jamaica has once again been recognized at the Travvy Awards, taking home a total of seven awards in the prestigious gold and silver categories for 2022. Representatives from the Jamaicaå Tourist Board accepted these awards at the 8th annual Travvy Awards gala that was held on November 3 at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina in Florida.

The destination was honored with five gold statuettes for:

‘Best Wedding Destination – Overall’

‘Best Destination – Caribbean’

‘Best Culinary Destination – Caribbean’

‘Best Tourism Board – Caribbean’

‘Best Travel Agent Academy Program’

Along with two silver statuettes for:

‘Best Cruise Destination – Caribbean’

‘Best Wedding Destination – Caribbean’

“It is very gratifying for Jamaica to take home seven Travvy statuettes this year,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board. “Our staff is deeply committed to providing our valued travel advisor partners with only the highest level of support, so receiving so many top awards by their vote is a welcome recognition for us.”

“This outstanding recognition by our valued travel advisors is a true testament to the hard work of our team members and the excellent relationship which continues within this group,” said Donnie Dawson, Deputy Director of Tourism, Jamaica. “It truly is an honor to be a part of the Jamaica Tourist Board team.”

The 8th annual Travvy Awards, produced by Travel Pulse and AGENTatHOME, recognized the top suppliers, destinations, hotels, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators, and more, as decided by those who know them best, the travel advisors.

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica’s national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London. Representative offices are located in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tokyo and Paris. In 2021, the JTB was declared ‘World’s Leading Cruise Destination,’ ‘World’s Leading Family Destination’ and ‘World’s Leading Wedding Destination’ for the second consecutive year by the World Travel Awards, which also named it the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board’ for the 14th consecutive year; and the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Destination’ for the 16th consecutive year; as well as the ‘Caribbean’s Best Nature Destination’ and the ‘Caribbean’s Best Adventure Tourism Destination.’ In addition, Jamaica was awarded four gold 2021 Travvy Awards, including ‘Best Destination, Caribbean/Bahamas,’ ‘Best Culinary Destination –Caribbean,’ Best Travel Agent Academy Program,’; as well as a TravelAge West WAVE award for ‘International Tourism Board Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support’ for a record-setting 10th time. In 2020, the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) named Jamaica the 2020 ‘Destination of the Year for Sustainable Tourism’. In 2019, TripAdvisor® ranked Jamaica as the #1 Caribbean Destination and #14 Best Destination in the World. Jamaica is home to some of the world’s best accommodations, attractions and service providers that continue to receive prominent global recognition.