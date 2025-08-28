Jamaican-American Association in Central Florida Awards Scholarships to 9 Jamaican Heritage Students and Honors Community Leaders

The Jamaican-American Association of Central Florida (JAAOCF) marked a major milestone by combining its annual Independence and Scholarship Awards Banquet with the celebration of its 40 years of service. The gala brought together community leaders, families, and supporters to honor the association’s legacy while uplifting the next generation of Jamaican heritage students.

Honoring 40 Years of Service

For four decades, JAAOCF has played a key role in preserving Jamaican traditions while empowering members of the Central Florida community. From cultural showcases to community outreach, the association has maintained a strong focus on education, mentorship, and heritage preservation.

At the banquet, guests enjoyed cultural performances, youth presentations, and reflections on the association’s history of service. The program highlighted the impact of JAAOCF’s work in keeping Jamaican culture alive while supporting academic and community development.

Scholarships for Nine Jamaican Heritage Students

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of scholarships to nine students of Jamaican heritage. Each received $1,000 to support their studies, reinforcing JAAOCF’s commitment to youth empowerment.

“The Jamaican American Association of Central Florida (JAAOCF) is more than an organization — it is a family that has stood strong for 40 years. Celebrating Jamaica’s 63rd Independence alongside our anniversary made this year’s banquet even more meaningful. Honoring nine exceptional students of Jamaican heritage with scholarships was the highlight of the evening. These bright young minds, studying here in the United States, in Jamaica, and across the globe, represent the future of our community and the legacy we are proud to nurture,” said Joan Edghill, President told the Jamaicans.com team.

This scholarship program has long been central to the association’s mission. By reducing financial barriers, JAAOCF helps students focus on achieving their goals while instilling pride in their Jamaican roots. These awards serve as an investment not only in education but also in the future leaders of the diaspora.

The scholarship recipients were Jor Dan Henry, Joi Ann Henry, Dania Campbell, Dejonae Smith, Raimi Richards, Jahiem Mullings, Michael Bailey, Myah-Raine Magnus, and Teiona Boucher, each recognized for their academic excellence and potential.

Community Recognition and Special Awards

Beyond the scholarships, the banquet also honored individuals who have gone above and beyond in service. Retired United States Army First Sergeant Daila Espeut-Jones was presented with the Community Service Award for her dedication and positive impact on others.

The significance of the event was underscored by a proclamation from Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, who officially named November 9, 2025, as Jamaican American Association of Central Florida Founders Day, honoring the association’s decades-long contribution to the region.

Distinguished Guests and Memorable Moments

Dignitaries, local officials, and diaspora leaders were among the distinguished guests in attendance. The evening featured music, cultural showcases, and a slideshow celebrating the association’s achievements across 40 years.

The gala concluded with music and dancing, leaving attendees with a lasting reminder of the unity and joy that define the Jamaican spirit in Central Florida.

This memorable celebration took place at the Hilton Hotel in Altamonte Springs, Florida, on August 9, 2025, coinciding with Jamaica’s 63rd Independence and the association’s 40th anniversary.

About the Jamaican-American Association of Central Florida

The Jamaican-American Association of Central Florida is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving Jamaican heritage, empowering youth, and serving the community through education, culture, and outreach.

Central to its mission is the scholarship program, which provides financial assistance to deserving Jamaican heritage students. Over the years, this initiative has helped numerous young people pursue higher education, creating a legacy of opportunity and pride within the diaspora.