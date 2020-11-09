Jamaican-American Malika Harrison on Orlando Business Journal’s “40 Under 40” List

Jamaican-American, Malika Harrison, the director of social responsibility for the Orlando Magic has been listed on the Orlando Business Journal’s “40 Under 40” of 2020 for her outstanding community work. On November 12, 2020, Harrison will be honored with 39 other executives at a virtual celebration hosted by the journal, which recognizes 40 local executives who have had a significant role in the development of the Central Florida community for their business skills, community involvement, and active family life.

In her work with the Magic, Harrison has responsibility for all elements of the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF), the charitable arm of the team that serves at-risk youth. The organization has provided over $25 million toward this goal in the past 30 years. Harrison is also in charge of the team’s social responsibility strategy in community relations, cause marketing, and philanthropy. Among her community interests are the Leadership Orlando – Class 98, Valencia College Horizon Scholars Program mentor, Foundation for Orange County Public Schools’ Read2Succeed for which she is a program tutor, and serving on the inaugural onePulse Foundation Legacy Scholarship Committee. Harrison is also a member of various boards, including Early Learning Coalition of Orange County, ELEVATE Orlando, the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida, United Arts of Central Florida, and Orange County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

Harrison received the 2020 Best in Social Responsibility Sporty award in August for her ongoing work in the community. She was recognized as an Emerging Leader in 2019 by the Central Florida Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals. In 2017, she was presented with the Bart Lawson Award for Distinguished Public Service by New York University. Before coming to work with the Magic in 2017, Harrison worked at S&P Global and the S&P Global Foundation.

Harrison graduated from Florida A&M University with a BA in Journalism. She went on to earn an MS in Public Relations and Corporate Communication from New York University.

Individuals in the 2020 group are business leaders in Florida’s Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Volusia and Brevard counties. They also work for social justice and/or charities that help enhance Orlando’s economy. The 2020 leaders have also been honored for their efforts to help residents in need during the COVID-19 pandemic and who have taken strong positions on the issues of equality and discrimination.

Photo: Orlando Magic