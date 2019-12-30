Best of Jamaica in Orlando 2019 Winners

The results from the 2019 “Best of Jamaica in Orlando” area are in. What is the best Jamaican restaurant in the Orlando area? What Is The Best Place To Get A Jamaican Patty in the Orlando area? This and many other questions about Jamaican culture in the Orlando area are answered in the 2019 “Best of Jamaica in Orlando” results.

WHAT IS THE BEST JAMAICAN/CARRIBEAN ANNUAL EVENT?

WHAT IS THE BEST JAMAICAN SOCIAL CLUB/ASSOCIATION?

WHAT IS THE BEST PLACE TO GET A JAMAICAN PATTY?

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN PRINT PUBLICATION?

WHO IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RADIO PERSONALITY?

Candice Buchanan – Island Fever 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on 98.5 FM

“Lady D” – WOKB Radio – 1680 AM

THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RADIO STATION?

THE BEST INTERNET JAMAICAN RADIO STATION?

BEST WEBSITE FOR JAMAICANS LIVING IN THIS CITY?

Photo by Nishta Sharma on Unsplash