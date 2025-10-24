Jamaican American Named to Forbes’ America’s Top 200 CPAs 2025

Jamaican American, Durran Dunn, CPA, CIA, has been named for the second straight year to Forbes’ America’s Top 200 CPAs list. The 2025 publication highlights Certified Public Accountants who demonstrate strong performance, credible judgment, and meaningful involvement in their communities. His continued presence on the list reflects consistency in his work and his service in the field.

“I am filled with humility and gratitude to be named to Forbes for the second consecutive year — a journey that’s been challenging, rewarding, and proof that the profession truly found me.

From my early accounting days at Jamaica College with my then teacher Devon Lawrence, to the University of Southern Mississippi, to now having worked with some amazing organizations and people, to serving clients globally, I remain thankful for the roots of Jamaica’s foundation that shaped me.

I hope to return to where it all started for me — to do business, share my journey, and inspire students and professionals to set and exceed their own goals.” Durran Dunn told the Jamaicans.com team.

About the Forbes List

Forbes created the America’s Top CPAs list to identify professionals who help guide financial decisions for companies and individuals. The list reviews performance, leadership, trust, and impact. It is not based on popularity, but on professional standing and proven work. Being listed in two consecutive editions places Dunn among the limited group of CPAs recognized for ongoing contribution.

Dunn’s Career Path

Dunn currently serves as a partner at a major accounting and advisory firm in Atlanta. His journey began after graduating with a degree in business administration and accounting. He entered public accounting, passed the CPA exam early in his career, and advanced through roles that allowed him to serve both national and international clients. His experience spans advisory work, leadership roles, and development of younger professionals in the field.

Education and Foundation

Dunn attended high school in Jamaica, where his interest in accounting first developed. He later moved to the United States to study at the University of Southern Mississippi. During college, he maintained a full academic load while competing in athletics and taking on student leadership. That period shaped his approach to time, structure, preparation, and accountability.

Professional Presence in Atlanta

After college and initial work at a global firm, Dunn relocated to Atlanta to continue his career. His current role includes client service and firm leadership. He is active in networks that support the accounting industry and plays a role in helping future leaders in the profession.

Civic and Community Involvement

Outside of client work, Dunn has supported nonprofit and civic organizations. His involvement has included service on boards and engagement in programs tied to education, housing support, mentorship, and youth development. His combined profile reflects both technical skill and public contribution.

Athletics and Public Recognition

Dunn has also maintained a parallel life in sports as an adult competitor in track and field. In Atlanta, he became publicly known through an in-game athletic promotion during Major League Baseball home games. His presence in competitive sports continues alongside his career in finance.

Awards and Industry Recognition

Over the years, Dunn has received awards from professional groups, national accounting organizations, and leadership platforms. The Forbes recognition adds to an existing record of acknowledgments for his role in business and community service.

Significance of the 2025 Selection

A second year on the list shows continuity and confirms confidence in his standing in the profession. For the Jamaican diaspora, his recognition sits outside traditional public spotlight areas such as music, sports, and culture — showing visible impact in a technical and regulated profession. For students and first-generation professionals, it functions as proof that paths in finance and accounting can lead to national recognition.

Return and Influence

Dunn has expressed interest in returning to Jamaica one day in a business capacity and helping to guide students and early professionals. His path illustrates how training, exposure, and consistent practice can produce careers with lasting value both inside and outside the country of origin.

Photo Courtesy of Durran Dunn