Jamaican-American Sabrina HoSang Jordan Honored by Joint New York Chapter of CANA

Jamaican-American entrepreneur and community leader Sabrina HoSang Jordan, Chief Executive Officer of Caribbean Food Delights, was recently honored by the Bronx, Manhattan, and Westchester Chapter of the Caribbean American Nurses Association (CANA). The recognition took place during CANA’s 28th Vernese Weekes Scholarship Luncheon at the Eastwood Manor in the Bronx, New York, where HoSang Jordan received the organization’s Community Service Award.

In a message shared on social media, HoSang Jordan expressed her appreciation:

“Thank you to the Bronx, Manhattan, Westchester Chapter of the Caribbean American Nurses Association (CANA) for the recognition today at their 28th Vernese Weekes Scholarship Luncheon! I was so honored to receive the Community Service Award and meet my fellow honoree, Ida Gaskill who is 100 years old and still has the energy and sharp mind of a 40 year old… Big up to all the wonderful nurses for all they do especially during challenging times.”

Honoring Leadership and Service

The Caribbean American Nurses Association recognized HoSang Jordan for her longstanding commitment to community service, leadership, and philanthropy. The award highlights her continued support of Caribbean-American initiatives and her dedication to empowering others through education and social development.

At the event, representatives also presented a proclamation from New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, acknowledging HoSang Jordan’s contributions to the local community. In addition to her honor, CANA awarded scholarships to nursing students Veronica Weeks and Rosemary Guzman, and keynote speaker Dr. Dawn Marie Silvera addressed attendees on the importance of service within the Caribbean community.

Building on a Legacy of Giving Back

HoSang Jordan grew up surrounded by the values of service and giving, instilled by her late parents, Vincent and Jeanette HoSang, founders of Caribbean Food Delights and Royal Caribbean Bakery. Today, she continues to lead by example—carrying on her parents’ philanthropic spirit through her leadership and community involvement.

She serves as a director of the Vincent HoSang Family Foundation (VHFF), an organization that supports educational and community initiatives. She is also deeply involved with People to People, Rockland County’s largest food pantry, where she serves as board chair, providing assistance to families in need.

Her connection to healthcare is also personal—her late mother was a nurse—making this latest CANA recognition especially meaningful.

From Family Business to National Recognition

Since joining Caribbean Food Delights in 2001, HoSang Jordan has worked her way through various leadership roles—from Director of Operations to Chief Operating Officer (COO), before being appointed CEO in 2016. Under her leadership, the company expanded its distribution network, secured international partnerships, and received the largest Empire State Development Grant of 2018, a $2.75 million award that supported a $17 million expansion project.

In addition to her business achievements, she is widely respected as a team builder and mentor, guiding her staff and young professionals across the region.

Recognized Among Rockland County’s Business Leaders

In May 2025, HoSang Jordan received the Rockland Business Association’s (RBA) Pinnacle Award for Outstanding Achievement by a Woman in Business. The RBA, established in 1967, is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and representing businesses in Rockland County, New York.

The Pinnacle Award acknowledges HoSang Jordan’s leadership in business, community engagement, and her ability to inspire other entrepreneurs, especially women and members of the Caribbean diaspora.

Her long list of honors also includes the 2019 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in the Family Business category, the 2022 MRCC Humanitarian Award, and the 2016 Jamaican Diaspora Northeast Trailblazer Award, among others.

Champion for Community Empowerment

Beyond her role as a business executive, HoSang Jordan is deeply committed to humanitarian causes. Since 2003, she has sponsored children in the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and Honduras through World Vision, ensuring access to education, food, and clean water.

She also lends her time and expertise to several boards, including the Worldwide Community First Responder (WCFR), Jamaican Civic and Cultural Association of Rockland (JAMCCAR), and the Jawonio Foundation.

Her dedication to community empowerment has earned her recognition as a role model not only within the Jamaican and Caribbean-American communities but also across the broader New York business landscape.