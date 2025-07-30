Jamaican-American Soccer Star Named Gatorade Florida Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Logan Hall, a Jamaican-American soccer player from Miramar, Florida, has been named the 2025 Gatorade Florida Boys Soccer Player of the Year. This honor recognizes not only his skills on the soccer field but also his leadership and commitment to giving back to the community.

Who Is Logan Hall? Florida’s Top High School Soccer Player

Logan Hall was born on September 5, 2006, and has lived his entire life in Miramar. His soccer journey began early when he joined the Miramar Police Athletic League (PAL) at just three years old. It was there that his love for the game took root. Over the years, Logan continued to sharpen his soccer abilities with Miramar United Football Club, now known as Fort Lauderdale United FC. Later, he joined the South Florida Football Academy’s MLS Next Team, playing for both the U17 and U19 squads.

His time at the Academy gave him opportunities to play at high levels, including participating twice in MLS All-Star events. Logan also gained international experience when he competed at the Capelli Cup in Denmark in July 2023. These experiences have shaped him into a well-rounded player capable of competing against some of the best young talent in the world.

High School Soccer Success: 20 Goals and 14 Assists

At Pembroke Pines Charter High School, Logan stood out as a leader both on and off the field. As the captain during his senior year (2024–2025), he scored 20 goals and provided 14 assists. His performance helped lead his team to success and earned him titles like Soccer Athlete of the Year from both the Sun-Sentinel and the Miami Herald.

However, Logan’s achievements go beyond sports. He graduated from high school with a 4.1 GPA and a strong interest in History. His dedication in the classroom reflects his discipline and work ethic, showing that he values education as much as athletics.

Giving Back to Jamaica: A Young Athlete’s Community Service

Logan is also known for his community work, especially in Jamaica, where his parents were born. Understanding the importance of giving back, he has worked alongside organizations like Florida Atlantic University, Vaz Preparatory School Past Students’ Association, and Kiwanis Jamaica. Together, they provided over 200 refurbished computers to schools in Jamaica, helping students who previously lacked access to basic technology.

What’s Next? Division 1 Soccer at Jacksonville University

This August, Logan will take the next step in his soccer career as he joins Jacksonville University’s Division 1 soccer program. Jacksonville University is a private institution in Florida known for its strong athletic programs and commitment to student success. Playing Division 1 soccer means Logan will compete at the highest college level, preparing him for possible professional opportunities in the future.

Why Gatorade Florida Boys Soccer Player of the Year Matters

The Gatorade Player of the Year award is a respected title in U.S. high school sports. Sponsored by the Gatorade brand, owned by PepsiCo, this award celebrates athletic performance, academic excellence, and character. By winning this award, Logan joins a list of past recipients who have gone on to professional soccer careers.

Brands like Gatorade are well-known in sports circles for supporting athletes at all stages of their careers, from youth sports to professional leagues. The recognition from such a brand highlights Logan’s status as one of the top young soccer talents in Florida.

Logan Hall’s story is an example of what is possible when talent is matched with discipline and a desire to help others. From his early days at Miramar PAL to being named Florida’s top soccer player, his journey is inspiring young athletes not just in Florida, but across the Jamaican diaspora.

His commitment to education, sportsmanship, and community service make him a role model for student-athletes everywhere. As he prepares to enter college soccer at Jacksonville University, the community of Miramar—and his supporters in Jamaica—will be watching his next steps with pride.

For now, Logan Hall stands as proof that success on the field can go hand in hand with service beyond it. His future in soccer, and beyond, looks bright.