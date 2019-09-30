Jamaican American, Tatyana Brown, crowned Miss Miami Broward Carnival 2019

Tatyana Brown, representing Jamaica, was crowned the 2019 Miss Miami Broward Carnival winner. Brown who is of Jamaican descent is a recent graduate of Florida International University. She was raised in North Lauderdale, is very proud of her Jamaican heritage.

“Representing my Jamaican heritage as Miss Miami Broward Carnival is an opportunity that I am forever grateful for”, said Brown.

As Miss Miami Broward Carnival, she plans to use her platform to raise awareness for international students to receive post-secondary education. Brown has seen many of the brightest students, especially international students, unable to reach the milestone of graduate because of a lack of financial resources. She has also worked closely with numerous youth programs designed to empower and train young women to recognize and use their potential for success. One of the programs, the Girls L.E.A.D. program, provided opportunities for adolescent girls to teach in their schools and communities through an art-based training and etiquette program.

Brown believes that “children are our future and we must invest in them now for a better tomorrow.” Brown’s favorite quote is “Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.”

The Miss Miami Broward Carnival Pageant was held on September 28, 2019, at Miramar Cultural Center in Miramar Florida & hosted by Carla Codallo Hil. Here is the list of winners:

Miss 2019 – Tatyana Brown

Pre-Teen Miss 2019 – Jennesha Pierresaint

Junior Miss 2019 – Gloria Cabrera

People’s Choice – Alyssa Lopez Apparicio

Miss Congeniality – Tatyana Brown

Miss Photogenic – Myrcedes Charpentier

Junior Miss Photogenic – Tyra Barzey

Pre-Teen Miss Photogenic – Linda Barzey

The winners receive scholarships, airline tickets, jewelry, trophies, and other prizes. The pageant is a part of a series of events leading up to the annual Miami Broward Carnival.

About The Miss Miami Broward Carnival Pageant

Founded in 2005, the Miss Miami Broward Carnival Pageant’s main objective was to expose the community to the tradition and heritage of Caribbean culture while highlighting the talented, cultured and educated young women within our communities. In addition, we wanted to bring together the vastly different ancestries of the Caribbean and the Americas under our common bond of carnival, in order to pass on the tradition, love, and understanding of its importance to future generations.

The Miami Broward Carnival Pageant is a non-profit organization, dedicated to inspire young women to develop their individual strengths, values, community service, Caribbean and American cultures, and to be leaders in their community. The Miss Miami Broward Carnival Pageant awards to the winners scholarships and other prizes and with the support and contributions from local individuals, businesses and organizations the Miss Miami Broward Carnival Pageant is able to maintain this tradition.

Information and Photo Sources: The Miss Miami Broward Carnival Pageant