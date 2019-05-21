Jamaican Andrain Roach Lands Top Job in Minnesota Fire Department

In 2003, Andrain Roach left his home in Jamaica to visit Minnesota for the first time after being invited to come by a family from Bloomington, Minnesota, that he met while they were on vacation in Negril at the Sandals and Beaches Resorts. Roach was working there as an entertainment coordinator at the time.

Roach made the trip without knowing anything about Minnesota’s winter weather and arrived wearing jeans and a t-shirt in the middle of a record-setting blizzard. On the drive from the airport, he saw cars sliding off the road and was impressed at how everyone was willing to stop and help those in distress. He and his friends joined in the efforts to help stranded motorists, and the experience stuck with him. Ultimately, Roach left Jamaica and moved to the area of Savage, Minnesota that had so impressed him and that he had grown to love. Now, in 2019, Roach is set to serve as Savage’s fire department chief.

Roach had experienced his first fire call in 2008. He was with the fire crew that responded to a structure fire that started in an apartment just before Christmas. It was one of the biggest fires he has ever responded to, and his experience was similar to that he remembered from his first visit when he saw people helping each other on the snowy highway. He saw something he wanted to be part of among the career firefighters and knew that he had found his calling.” I got bit by the fire bug as we would say in the service,” he said.

Roach, who is known by his nickname “Scooby” – a name given to him while he was growing up in Clarendon, Jamaica – excelled in athletics in school and received a scholarship to attend a prestigious track high school. When he began working at Sandals, he met people from everywhere, and he started to visit the United States via invitations from families he met at the resort. His father moved to New Jersey when he was eight years old, and his mother spent her time off from her teaching job in New Jersey as well. Leaving Roach and his brother in the care of the community. It is relatively common for children to be left in that way in Jamaica. “I could go to any friend’s house and have dinner, sleep — they could do the same at mine,” he said. “Everybody is taking care of you.”

Roach had had some fire safety experience as he had helped the Jamaica Fire Brigade start a fire inspections program with Sandals and Beaches Resorts. When he went to Minnesota, he began visiting fire departments and talking to firefighters and decided that this was the area in which he could be of the most service to the community. He quit the job he had as a flight attendant to focus on becoming certified as a firefighter. He worked at Home Depot to pay the bills while he was training. He earned an EMT certification and the went to paramedic school.

After his first big fire, he worked full time with the Burnsville Fire Department as a fire paramedic and SWAT medic. On January 1, 2019, he retired from his position as captain at the Savage Fire Department after serving 10 years in that role, and in April 2019, he was offered the job as Savage’s new fire chief.

Photo source: Savage Fire Department- Minnesota