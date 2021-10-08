Jamaican Antonio Dixon, Founder of SolarFi, Named to Forbes “Next 1000” List

Jamaica’s Antonio Dixon, the founder of the green energy firm SolarFi has been included on the “Next 1000” list compiled by Forbes Magazine. The list names the entrepreneurial heroes in the small business sector. The initiative highlights ambitious self-funded entities, sole proprietors, and pre-revenue startup firms in all regions of the United States that have less than US$10 million in revenue or funding.

Commenting on his inclusion, Dixon said he was humbled and overwhelmed to be considered one of the “Next 1000.” He added that appearing on a Forbes list has been one of his dreams for a long time and to be included with the highlighted group of entrepreneurs and innovators is a real honor. “The Next1000 highlights upcoming company leaders to watch, and boy, do we have a lot to show the world. Keep watching this space,” Dixon added.

SolarFi, the company Dixon founded, is a leader in the development of clean outdoor renewable spaces. The firm has been accepted into the TechStars program and is fueled by some of the top names in the business. The “Bliss” product offered by SolarFi is a clean-tech hub that targets smart cities, advanced mobility, and problem-solving in the circular economy. It is also an innovative outlet for access to city services via modern technologies, including internet, device-charging, and omnichannel marketing. Privé is another SolarFi product, and it offers socially distanced enclosures for businesses, municipalities, restaurants, and events that combine renewable energy and sustainability with technology.

Dixon is an economist with experience in healthcare, renewable energy, and international trade. He has worked in more than 20 global markets in 60 countries. Recently recognized as a “Top 100 Startup Changemaker” by Harvard and MIT, he was also recognized by the United Nations as a “Young Pioneer.” Additionally, he was presented with the Frost & Sullivan Emerging Market Innovation Award. His firm, SolarFi, is the only company with revenues under $50 million to receive an invitation to the UN’s SDG Innovators Program. As a serial entrepreneur and change-maker, Dixon’s continuing interest has focused on sustainability; he is the co-founder of SunPowerd through which he created alliances for the provision of solar grids in developing countries and has partnered with Microsoft, Royal Dutch Shell, USAID Power Africa, along with the UN.