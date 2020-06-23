Jamaican Appointed Superintendent of Public Schools in New Haven, CT - Dr. Iline Tracey - Jamaicans.com

The New Haven School Board in Connecticut has appointed Dr. Iline Tracey to the position of superintendent. The board voted unanimously to approve a three-year contract with Tracey, who has served the school system in various capacities for 37 years. The school board called upon the community for input on the matter and of the 915 individuals that responded 92 percent supported Tracey.

Tracey assumed the position of interim superintendent after the firing of former superintendent, Carol Birks. The new superintendent has served in multiple positions throughout her long career with the district. She’s been a teacher, assistant principal, principal, director of instruction, and assistant superintendent.

One of 17 children, the career educator was born in Sweetland, Manchester, Jamaica. She faced poverty and other obstacles, but didn’t let anything deter her from her passion for education. She began teaching grades K-9 in Jamaica when she was 16 years old.

She graduated from Northern Caribbean (formerly West Indies College) and Southern Connecticut State University. She relocated to Berrien Springs, MI in 1979 and lived on the campus of Andrews University.

She, her husband and children came to New Haven, CT in 1980 where she worked in the New Haven Day Care program while completing further course work to satisfy the district’s requirements for an Early Childhood Education degree. A lifelong learner, she also holds a Master of Science in Reading, Sixth Year Advanced Degrees as a Reading Consultant and in Educational Leadership, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies.

Among her many achievements, Tracey created the Cornerstone National Literacy Program, Student Academic Review Process, combined two failing schools, and created the International Baccalaureate Program for Primary and Middle Years. Her work took the district off the state’s list of failing schools.

Tracey also implemented a program to teach adults to read in New Haven. Within the school district, she helped develop policy, oversaw the redesign of two high schools, and launched the district’s Curriculum Fair for visual and performing arts. Tracey facilitated offline learning, managed budgetary needs to ensure students were fed, and decreased the deficit.

The New Haven superintendent has received a number of accolades, awards, and recognitions during her career that includes the Trail Blazer, Pioneer in Leadership, Black and Hispanic Caucus, Alpha Beta Sorority, and a variety of community awards.

Photo Source: New Haven Public School