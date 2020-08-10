Jamaican Athlete, Shevon Nieto, Honored by the Olympic Committee

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has paid tribute to the achievements of Jamaican athlete, Shevon Nieto, with the President’s Award for honoring the flight and path of an Olympian. It was presented by International Olympic Committee President, Thomas Bach.

The International Olympic Committee is a not-for-profit independent international organization comprised of volunteers. The IOC is committed to building a better world through sports. It generates revenue for the Olympic Movement, acts as a catalyst for collaboration between all parties of the Olympic family, and is the supreme authority of the Olympic Movement.

Born Shevon Stoddart in Jamaica, the hurdler is ranked No. 9 in the 400m hurdle worldwide. She took the bronze medal and the silver at the 2006 Central American and Caribbean Championships. In 2008 and 2015, she represented Jamaica at the Olympics in Beijing, China. She’s won numerous awards in elite athletic competitions around the globe.

Nieto relocated to Uniondale, New York at the age of four. She won a track scholarship with which she attended the University of South Carolina. Nieto married Olympic high jumper, Jamie Nieto, in 2017 and the couple is expecting their first child. Now retired from competition, she’s pursuing her second dream of a musical career and a number of other opportunities have also opened up.

She recorded her husband’s original composition “Through the Good and the Bad” that he wrote for her and posted the video online. Her performance earned her an invitation to appear on the reality TV show “America’s Got Talent” and she competed during the show’s 15th season.

The medal winner also participated in Art of the Olympians. The couple was featured on the documentary “Black Love” on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network. The duo will have the opportunity to display their acting ability in an upcoming space drama series called “Away” that will be airing on Netflix.

Nieto and her husband co-founded the Helping Others Triumph Foundation that assists aspiring athletes and the former hurdler is a brand ambassador for the brand Puma Girl.

Photo source: Facebook