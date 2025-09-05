Jamaican Athletes Shine with Wins in USA Pickleball Tournament

Two Jamaican athletes, Blake Shoucair and Alicia Pairman, made headlines in Florida by winning titles at the Paddle Tap Pickleball Tournament held at the Epic Athletic Club inside Sawgrass Mills Mall. The tournament featured competitive brackets in both singles and doubles, attracting skilled players from across the United States.

Blake Shoucair struck gold in the men’s singles (4.0 division), while Alicia Pairman topped the women’s singles (3.5 division). The two then teamed up to win the mixed doubles (3.5 division), completing a clean sweep of their categories. Dominating every round, they didn’t drop a single game throughout the tournament, sealing the finals with scores of 11–5 and 11–4.

Blake Shoucair, men’s singles 4.0 division winner Alicia Pairman, women’s singles 3.5 division winner Blake and Alicia, mixed doubles 3.5 division winners

The Rise of Pickleball and Jamaica’s Role

Pickleball has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, combining elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. Jamaica has been embracing the sport through resorts, clubs, and grassroots organizations. Facilities like Pickle and Chill Jamaica in Kingston, Sandals South Coast in Whitehouse, and The Tryall Club in Montego Bay are making pickleball accessible to locals and visitors alike.

International victories by players such as Blake and Alicia help to spotlight Jamaica’s potential as both a competitor and a destination in the global pickleball community.

Blake Shoucair’s Journey from Tennis to Pickleball

Blake’s background as a tennis player has laid the foundation for his success in pickleball. A graduate of Hillel Academy, he was team captain of the school’s tennis squad and led them to victory at the Jamaica Best of the Best School Tournament in 2019. Currently, he plays club tennis at Florida Atlantic University, where he continues to sharpen his competitive edge.

Recently, Blake competed in professional men’s tennis tournaments, including the ITF M15 in Kingston. His move into pickleball adds another layer to his athletic career, showing his ability to adapt and thrive across racket sports.

“Taking home the singles and mixed doubles win has allowed me to see my ability to implement the tennis skills I have learnt over the years into pickleball, which have helped me tremendously to excel. I am motivated to keep working hard and to continue improving in this new sport and see where it takes me”, Blake told the Jamaicans.com team.

Alicia Pairman Extends Her Winning Streak

Alicia has also been making waves in pickleball. In July 2025, she won the Women’s Class A Singles Round Robin at Pickle & Chill Jamaica in Kingston, building a reputation as one of the island’s strongest players. Her partnership with Blake in Florida showed not only her skill but also her ability to compete at a high level internationally.

Together, the two Jamaicans earned their first mixed doubles title at the Paddle Tap Tournament, reinforcing the growing presence of Jamaican athletes in competitive pickleball.

“I’m really happy to represent Jamaica and thrilled to have won both mixed doubles and the singles title. It’s been a really encouraging result for me, especially competing in a coed singles bracket against the guys. I’m looking forward to what’s next!”, Alicia told the Jamaicans.com team.

Alicia Pairman

Pickleball’s Growing Opportunities for Jamaicans

The timing of these victories aligns with Jamaica’s growing investment in pickleball. Local organizations like Pickleball Jamaica are introducing the sport to schools and communities, while resorts continue to expand facilities for visitors.

There are also international opportunities for Jamaicans to compete. For example, Pickle and Chill Jamaica recently announced a search for women over 50 to represent the island at the Pickleball World Cup in Florida. Initiatives like these demonstrate the sport’s inclusivity and potential for growth across age groups.

Blake Shoucair

Looking Ahead

The wins by Blake and Alicia are more than just individual achievements. They highlight the potential of Jamaica to produce athletes capable of competing in this rapidly expanding sport. Their success also ties into a bigger vision—positioning Jamaica not only as a strong player on the pickleball court but also as a future hub for sports tourism.

As the sport grows globally, Jamaican athletes like Blake Shoucair and Alicia Pairman will continue to inspire others, opening new doors for the island in the world of pickleball.