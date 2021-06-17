Jamaican Defeats 40 Others to Win Scholarship to UK University

Jamaican Sashauna Perkins has won a scholarship worth £20,000 ($4 million) to attend Swansea University in the United Kingdom. Perkins won out over 40 other competitors for the full scholarship to obtain a master’s degree in business administration (MBA). The scholarship was introduced to reward the student who showed the greatest potential to become a progressive and innovative leader of the future.

The university noted that all of the scholarship applicants were exceptional, but Perkins, who comes from St. Andrew in Jamaica, was a standout with a “unique, creative application” that clearly indicated how she planned to use her MBA to benefit the community where she was raised. Perkins plans to become a CEO in the communications sector and believes that the MBA will help her reach her goals.

Before applying for the MBA scholarship, Perkins worked at Digicel Group’s international business department where she managed messaging and adapted it to the digital world. She was instrumental in encouraging a digital transformation that would ensure the longevity of the business.

Dr. Paul Davies, the director of Swansea’s MBA program, said that Perkins has already shown a “drive and passion for sustainable business success.” Beginning an MBA program during the global COVID-19 pandemic and doing it virtually from a site over 4,000 miles away from the university, has required major changes to the way the program is delivered, he added, but Perkins has demonstrated her ability to use this manner of learning.

The MBA at Swansea University’s School of Management is designed for individuals with at least three years of experience in management or business. It can be completed by full-time students in one year or by part-time students in two years. The flexibility of the program allows students to study while they continue to meet their existing work and family responsibilities. The philosophy of the program is to address the gap that exists between theory and practice, challenging students to become critical thinkers and considering theory and management practice to determine where changes can be made to improve the international business landscape.

Commenting on her successful application, Perkins said she was proud to have received the full scholarship and that Swansea stood out for her as being an institution that is dedicated to the development of “sustainable and people-centric leaders.”

Photo courtesy of Sashauna Perkins