Jamaican-born actress, Parisa Fitz-Henley to Star in Movie “My Spy”

Jamaican-born actress, Parisa Fitz-Henley, has been chosen to star in a new action-comedy film called “My Spy.” Slated for release on March 13, 2020, it tells the story of a CIA operative charged with protecting a little girl after being assigned to surveil her family. He instead finds himself at her mercy.

Directed by Peter Segal and written by Jon and Erich Hoeber, the film stars actor, retired professional wrestler, martial artist, and body builder, Dave Bautista as JJ; actress, comedian and writer, Kristen Schaal as Bobbie; Chloe Coleman as nine-year-old Sophie; and Fitz-Henley as Kate.

Born on July 22, 1977 in Kingston, Jamaica, Fitz-Henley is well known to her fans from her many TV and film roles. She landed the plum role of Meghan Markle in the film “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” that aired on the Lifetime Network in 2018.

She was also in the Netflix series “Jessica Jones” in which she portrayed the character of Reva Connors. The actress has amassed an impressive list of movie and TV credits that includes “House of Cards,” “Private Practice,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Midnight Texas.” The former Miss Jamaica Fashion Model winner has been featured with companies ranging from Cosmo and Cadbury to Sears.

Fitz-Henley’s father is Jamaican, her mother American, and she spent her early years growing up in Jamaica. She resides in the U.S. for her work, but has lived in locations around the globe including South Africa. She takes inspiration from iconic actress Angela Bassett, both of whom attended the same high school.

Acting isn’t always glamorous and Fitz-Henley will go to great lengths in her roles. She’s allergic to cats, but was required to hold a feline in one of her roles. To convince the cat to stay in her arms, the cat’s handlers had to place wet cat food in her sweater. She’s also an accomplished producer of three short films and is active on Instagram, with more than 30,000 followers.

Photo source: Parisa Fitz-Henley Instagram