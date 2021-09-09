Jamaican-Born Artist Masego Featured on Drake’s New Album

Fans of Drake welcomed his new album “Certified Lover Boy” and were especially interested in which artists were featured in his latest work. Drake revealed the list by displaying the names on billboards around the United States. Among those listed is Masego.

Prior to his new album’s release, Drake revealed the participation of Masego to his followers on Twitter, and the billboard in Virginia where he announced the artist’s inclusion on “Certified Lover Boy” read: “Hey Virginia Masego is on CLB.” Drake did not offer any details about Masego’s participation on the album, but now that the secret is out, fans seem happy about the collaboration between the two artists.

Masego is the stage name of a Jamaican American musician who was born Micah Davis in Kingston in 1993 to a Jamaican father, who was in the United States Air Force, and an African American mother who was an entrepreneur. Both of his parents also served as pastors, and he was brought up in a non-denominational Christian environment. His father’s military travels ultimately led the family to settle in Virginia. As a young child, he learned to play the drums without taking formal lessons; he then went on to learn piano, saxophone, and various drum machines. The name Masego is a Swahili translation of his church name “little blessing,” and he adopted it during his high school years.

He is best known for incorporating the saxophone into his music and released “The Pink Polo EP” in 2016 with Medasin, and the “Loose Thoughts” EP in the same year. He came to the attention of music lovers with his collaborative recording with FKJ entitled “Tadow” in 2017. He also collaborated with French Kiwi Juice in 2017 and released his debut album “Lady Lady” in 2018. His music was featured on the soundtrack of the film “Judas and the Black Messiah” in 2021.

Masego uses his upbringing by parents who were pastors as inspiration in his music. He said that the church was a place where he could learn music from talented musicians and cited John P. Kee, Andre 3000, and Cab Calloway as influences as well.

He refers to his own musical style as “TrapHouseJazz.”

Photo: Facebook