Jamaican Born Doctor Honored with Distinguished Physician Community Service Award in Connecticut

Dr. Camelia Lawrence, a board-certified breast surgeon born in Jamaica, was honored with the 2025 Distinguished Physician Community Service Award by the Greater Bridgeport Medical Association. The award recognized her service, leadership, and long-standing commitment to advancing healthcare and health equity in Connecticut.

Dr. Lawrence serves as Director of Breast Surgery at Hartford HealthCare for The Hospital of Central Connecticut and MidState Medical Center. She also holds a teaching role at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine. With over a decade of experience, she has built her career around the treatment of both benign and malignant breast disease.

“I am deeply humbled to receive the Dominick V. Sorge, MD Distinguished Physician Community Service Award from the Greater Bridgeport Medical Association (GBMA), a respected physician advocacy organization with a legacy spanning over 150 years. My passion for community service is resolute, and this award reinforces my commitment to serving our community. I am thankful for the opportunity to make a positive impact and look forward to continuing to serve with dedication and purpose.” Dr. Lawrence told the Jamaicans.com.

Raised in Jamaica, Dr. Lawrence’s early passion for medicine began after witnessing her grandfather’s battle with illness. Her family later relocated to the United States, where she completed high school and pursued higher education at Fordham University. She went on to earn her medical degree from the University of Rochester, complete her surgical residency at New York Medical College, and finalize her training with a breast surgical oncology fellowship at the John Wayne Cancer Institute.

Before joining Hartford HealthCare, Dr. Lawrence practiced at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport. She has performed hundreds of surgeries and specializes in advanced procedures including nipple-sparing mastectomy, sentinel node biopsy, and oncoplastic surgery techniques.

In addition to her clinical expertise, Dr. Lawrence is a strong advocate for women’s health. She has authored academic articles, co-authored books, and presented at conferences across the United States and internationally. Her work has often focused on improving access to breast cancer care and addressing healthcare disparities affecting underserved populations.

Dr. Lawrence’s impact extends beyond the operating room. In 2023, she made history by becoming the first Black woman to be elected president of the Fairfield County Medical Association in its 231-year history. In 2024, she served as the Barnum Festival Ringmaster, becoming the first physician to lead the festival since its founding.

Her achievements have earned her numerous honors, including recognition from the American Cancer Society, the Fairfield County Business Journal, the Lynn Sage Foundation, and Susan G. Komen. She has also been celebrated for her work in improving healthcare access for under-resourced communities.

Throughout her career, Dr. Lawrence has remained committed to inspiring the next generation. “When I began my journey, I didn’t see people who looked like me in this field,” she once shared with the Sheldon Herald. “But with support, focus, and persistence, I’ve been able to build a path and help others do the same.”

The Distinguished Physician Community Service Award was presented to Dr. Lawrence on May 15, 2025, during a special event hosted by the Greater Bridgeport Medical Association at Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course.