Jamaican-Born Dr. Allyson Hall Joins CAHME Board of Directors

Dr. Allyson Hall has joined the board of directors at the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME). Hall is director of the UAB graduate programs in healthcare quality and safety in the School of Health Professions at the University of Alabama in Birmingham.

“Our board and management team are looking forward to working with Allyson to impact the next generation of healthcare leaders,” said Dolores Clement, DrPh, FACHE, CAHME’s Board Chair and Sentara Professor Emerita at Virginia Commonwealth University. “She is a passionate educator, who has a track record of enabling students to meet their full potential and become leaders in healthcare.”

Accreditation by CAHME is the benchmark of excellence for students and employers to ensure the integrity of graduate healthcare management education. Her contributions have played a significant role in the creation of the Healthcare Quality and Safety Accreditation process.

Hall has had a long interest in Medicaid and her research is focused on improving access to high-quality healthcare among vulnerable populations encompassing those with disabilities, chronic health problems, and low incomes. Her activities include using healthcare technology to improve quality of care.

“Today’s student faces more changing demands and uncertainty than any generation before, so this is a great opportunity and a tremendous responsibility that I look forward to addressing with the entire CAHME leadership team,” said Hall. “It is an honor to join such a renowned group of health care leaders and a privilege to continue CAHME’s legacy as the benchmark for health care management education.”

The professor also serves as an associate editor for the Journal for Healthcare Quality. Prior to joining the CAHME Board of Directors, Hall participated in the organization in multiple ways. She has been a site visitor, on the Accreditation Council, Chair of the Candidacy Committee, and on the Healthcare Quality and Safety Council.

Her academic articles have appeared in a wide range of prestigious professional publications from “Frontiers in Public Health” to the “American Journal of Managed Care.” She’s applied her professional expertise to write on issues encompassing organ donation and cervical cancer screening to patient engagement and variations in insurance coverage for urban and rural residents.

Hall attended St. Hugh’s High School in Jamaica and is a member of the alumni class of 1979. She earned her Ph.D. in health policy from the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and followed it with a Master of Health Administration at the University of Florida. Hall was also a finalist for the 15th Annual Health Care Research Award in 2008.

