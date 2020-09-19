Jamaican-Born Hairdresser in UK Fulfills Dream of Opening a Beauty Salon

Monique Murphy has long dreamed of owning her own beauty salon. Her ambition, drive, tenacity, and expertise have now been rewarded. Based in the UK, she opened Monique Hair & Beauty on Nightingale Road in Allenton on Sept. 5, 2020. The salon serves a diverse range of clients and she specializes in cuts for men and women with afro hair, utilizing techniques she began learning as a child.

Now 28-years-old, Murphy arrived in England from Jamaica when she was nine-years-old to live with her brother and sister-in-law. Even at that age she had a talent for styling hair and began doing so for friends and family. She was always interested in hair and learned many of the hair braiding and styling skills in Jamaica that she now uses in her own salon.

She was ecstatic to learn as a teen that hair and beauty were added to the list of classes available to her in school. Following graduation, she attended Nottingham College to learn even more about afro hair. Following college, she began working from home and as a mobile stylist. Word of her expertise grew and she developed an extensive clientele list.

Eventually, she began working in a salon but always dreamed of owning her own business. That dream has now been fulfilled. Murphy is well-known for her expertise and creating styles that are beautiful and sophisticated.

In an era of COVID-19 pandemic, face masks, and safety restrictions, opening a new business may seem like an extremely risky proposition for some. Murphy is optimistic even amid the pandemic, believing that people must take advantage of an opportunity when it presents itself since no one knows what tomorrow may bring. Murphy attributes the support of family, friends, and clients for her success and ability to achieve her dream.

Photo Source: Instagram