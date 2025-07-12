Jamaican-Born Tech Leader Wins Canadian Black Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Jamaican-born entrepreneur Lamar Falconer, co-founder and CEO of AltoLeap Inc., has been awarded the Black Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2024 CanadianSME Small Business Awards. The award was presented during the CanadianSME Small Business Awards Gala, held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on June 20, 2025. The prestigious award recognizes Falconer’s outstanding leadership in technology and his contributions to Canada’s small and medium-sized business ecosystem.

Falconer, who attended Glenmuir High School in Jamaica before migrating to Canada, has built a reputation as a tech leader who blends deep engineering expertise with strategic business insight. Since launching AltoLeap in 2012, he has led the company from a modest startup to a leading provider of cloud-native enterprise software solutions, now helping clients across manufacturing, transportation, and service industries manage over $100 million in annual revenue.

AltoLeap is known for delivering custom-built digital solutions that solve real-world problems for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company specializes in streamlining complex business processes, enabling businesses to increase efficiency, reduce operational costs, and scale more effectively.

Under Falconer’s direction, AltoLeap has grown into one of Canada’s standout tech firms for SMEs, offering powerful, adaptable platforms that integrate with various enterprise workflows.

Lamar told the Jamaicans.com team, “I thrive on building teams where innovation meets creativity; when diverse perspectives align around a hard problem, extraordinary outcomes follow.”

Falconer, who holds an engineering degree and an MBA, credits his success to the power of collaboration. This philosophy drives AltoLeap’s team culture and approach to client partnerships.

Beyond his role as CEO, Falconer is also deeply invested in developing the next generation of tech professionals. He mentors aspiring software engineers across Canada and the Caribbean, helping to strengthen regional talent pipelines and promote diversity in the tech sector. His efforts are shaping not only his own company but also the broader innovation community.

The CanadianSME Small Business Awards are one of the country’s most recognized platforms for celebrating entrepreneurship. They pay tribute to the vital role that SMEs play in Canada’s economy. Each year, the awards honour business owners who have demonstrated perseverance, innovation, and leadership in their respective industries. The Black Entrepreneur of the Year category shines a spotlight on individuals who are making significant strides while also serving as role models within the Black and wider business community.

As AltoLeap prepares for continued expansion in 2025, Falconer remains focused on pushing technological boundaries and building solutions that empower businesses to thrive in a competitive global market.