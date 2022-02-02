Jamaican-Born US City Commissioner, Denise Grant, Gets Ambulance to Haiti

On January 10, 2022, Lauderhill City Commissioner Denise Grant spoke at a reception, where she hosted the Mayor of Kenscoff, Haiti, the Honorable Jean Massillon. After she told the attendees at the reception that the town needed an ambulance, a team of supporters mobilized and launched a letter-writing and speaking campaign designed to publicize Kenscoff’s need for the ambulance. Now, she is thanking those supporters for their actions, which resulted in the donation of an ambulance to the Haitian town.

Grant expressed her gratitude to Senator Daphne Campbell, Mayor Hazelle Rogers, Vice Mayor Samson Borgelin, Commissioner Mike Gelin, Haitian Consul General, Dorothy Samson, Guithele Ruiz-Nicolas, Pastors Cherry, Philomine, Nadia Assad, Roody Lormera, Jackie Vernon Thompson, Vivette Johnson, and Amani for their invaluable help to acquire the ambulance.

She described their initiative as “purposeful,” and added that she “was grateful to have been the vessel utilized.”

Denise Grant was born in Manchester, Jamaica. She was first elected to serve in Seat #4 of the City Commission in November 2018 and will hold that position until November of 2022. Grant earned a BA in Organizational Leadership and International Relations and works as the Director of Operations and Business Development at a local law firm. She works with the committees and/or boards of Sister Cities International, the Lawrence Rowe Legendary Cricket Foundation, and Women Intended for Excellence (W.I.F.E.). She is affiliated with the Lauderhill Regional Chamber of Commerce, 100+ Women Who Care – Broward County Chapter, Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce, India USA Chamber of Commerce – South Florida, the Tower Forum, the Jewish Federation of Broward County, the Power of Faith Ministries International, Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce, Jamaica Ex-Police Association, NAACP of Broward County, and the Urban League of Broward County Young Professionals Network.

In 2022, Grant was appointed to a one-year term on the National League of Cities Human Development Federal Advocacy Committee.

Kenscoff is located in the foothills of the Chaine de la Selle mountains about 10 km southeast of Haiti’s capital of Port-au-Prince. Situated at an altitude of about 1,500 meters, Kenscoff is the highest permanent settlement in the Caribbean. Rural farmers gather at a weekly market in the town to sell their produce, some walking great distances to reach Kenscoff. The town is home to the Baptist Haiti Mission, Hospital De Fermathe, the Wynne Farm Ecological Reserve, and the Architectural Association Haiti Visiting School.