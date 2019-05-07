Jamaican-Canadian Model Winnie Harlow Pays Tribute to Carnival at MET Gala

The annual Met Gala was held on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York. The theme for this year’s Gala was “Camp,” which is a fashion trend intended to confront and challenge the status quo.

Jamaican-Canadian model Winnie Harlow embodied Camp in a jeweled brown dress and golden headpiece. The top of the dress featured a multi-colored, jeweled bikini top and sheer fabric covering her midsection. The skirt of the dress had the same jewels in the shape of a bikini bottom and transitioned into a long brown dazzling train with a high split down the middle, revealing her strappy golden heals.

To accessorize, the model wore a short blond wig and golden jeweled headpiece, which flared out much like a peacock. Harlow continued the look with dangling earrings and a bejeweled necklace. She carried a golden ball-shaped purse and a black feathered shawl was draped over her shoulders. Harlow kept her makeup light with pink eye shadow and lip gloss.

The model posted her look on Instagram and claimed, “M E T my take on “Camp” is a tribute to my beloved Caribbean Carnival. See you on the carpet!” She later posted the caption, “ME(e)T me at carnival” with another image of her look.

Winnie Harlow, 24, a model of Jamaican descent who was born in Canada. She was named Chantelle Brown-Young at birth and has emphasized her rare skin condition of vitiligo in her modeling career. Harlow has previously appeared in ad campaigns for Diesel and the Spanish brand Desigual and Beyonce’s groundbreaking “Lemonade” project. Harlow placed sixth on the 21st cycle of the television program “America’s Next Top Model” after being called back by public acclaim to rejoin the competition after being eliminated several different times.

Images Courtesy: Winnie Harlow