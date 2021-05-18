I celebrated my birthday recently. I was offered an invitation to go out to dinner, but last minute decided to cook. Went to our local fishermen’s beach, in Negril Jamaica, to get 2 nice fish straight off the boat. Then I made some coconut milk from coconut off the tree. Proceeded to make coconut curry fish with okra and a lot of spices. Served with basmati rice, and just because it was my birthday I wanted garlic mash potatoes. With that a grated raw beetroot salad with fresh sugar pine in it, ginger and carrots. It made for a perfect meal to share with a friend. Here is my Coconut Curry Fish Recipe.

Ingredients:

2 Fresh whole snappers, cleaned (You can also use cod or any white fish)

2 Whole scotch bonnet peppers in total, pierced to release flavor and heat

7 Whole garlic cloves, total

2 Tablespoons Jamaican curry powder

½ cup onion, diced

1 cup okra, sliced

2-3 Sprigs fresh thyme

1 Scallion, chopped

1-Inch piece ginger, minced

½ cup coconut milk, fresh or canned

Coconut oil for frying

Instructions:

Make 3 cuts into each side of the fish. This allows the flavors to penetrate. Dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper to taste. Add coconut oil to a large frying pan, about 1/2-inch deep. Make a cut into the side of 1 whole scotch bonnet pepper to release its flavor and heat and add to the frying pan along with 6 whole garlic cloves. Cook garlic and pepper on medium heat for about 1 minute to allow their flavors to season the oil. Turn up heat and add fish and heat, turning, until both sides are partially cooked. Remove fish, garlic, and pepper from the pan and set aside. Tip off about half of the oil from the pan, then place back on low heat. Add remaining garlic, onion, ginger, scotch bonnet pepper, and curry powder. Cook on low until browned. Add coconut milk and cook until the mixture has been reduced by about one-third. Return fish to frying pan, along with the okra, remaining scotch bonnet pepper, fresh thyme, scallion, and a little salt to taste. Cook on a low-to-medium heat, turning fish carefully with a spatula about every 15-20 minutes. In total, the fish cooks in the coconut milk for 45 minutes to an hour. Serve with basmati rice, garlic mashed potatoes, and a raw salad.

That’s it. Enjoy!!