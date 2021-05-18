I celebrated my birthday recently. I was offered an invitation to go out to dinner, but last minute decided to cook. Went to our local fishermen’s beach, in Negril Jamaica, to get 2 nice fish straight off the boat. Then I made some coconut milk from coconut off the tree. Proceeded to make coconut curry fish with okra and a lot of spices. Served with basmati rice, and just because it was my birthday I wanted garlic mash potatoes. With that a grated raw beetroot salad with fresh sugar pine in it, ginger and carrots. It made for a perfect meal to share with a friend. Here is my Coconut Curry Fish Recipe.
Ingredients:
- 2 Fresh whole snappers, cleaned (You can also use cod or any white fish)
- 2 Whole scotch bonnet peppers in total, pierced to release flavor and heat
- 7 Whole garlic cloves, total
- 2 Tablespoons Jamaican curry powder
- ½ cup onion, diced
- 1 cup okra, sliced
- 2-3 Sprigs fresh thyme
- 1 Scallion, chopped
- 1-Inch piece ginger, minced
- ½ cup coconut milk, fresh or canned
- Coconut oil for frying
Instructions:
- Make 3 cuts into each side of the fish. This allows the flavors to penetrate. Dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Add coconut oil to a large frying pan, about 1/2-inch deep.
- Make a cut into the side of 1 whole scotch bonnet pepper to release its flavor and heat and add to the frying pan along with 6 whole garlic cloves.
- Cook garlic and pepper on medium heat for about 1 minute to allow their flavors to season the oil.
- Turn up heat and add fish and heat, turning, until both sides are partially cooked.
- Remove fish, garlic, and pepper from the pan and set aside.
- Tip off about half of the oil from the pan, then place back on low heat.
- Add remaining garlic, onion, ginger, scotch bonnet pepper, and curry powder. Cook on low until browned.
- Add coconut milk and cook until the mixture has been reduced by about one-third.
- Return fish to frying pan, along with the okra, remaining scotch bonnet pepper, fresh thyme, scallion, and a little salt to taste.
- Cook on a low-to-medium heat, turning fish carefully with a spatula about every 15-20 minutes. In total, the fish cooks in the coconut milk for 45 minutes to an hour.
- Serve with basmati rice, garlic mashed potatoes, and a raw salad.
That’s it. Enjoy!!