Jamaican Comedy Sensation Dale Elliott Jr. Leaves Coral Springs, Florida in Stitches with ‘Bad Pickney’ Tour

The Center for the Arts in Coral Springs, Florida was definitely the place to be for a hilarious and fun-filled evening all courtesy of Jamaican Comedian, Dale Elliott Jr., whose 2023 ‘Problem Child-Bad Pickney’ tour stop brought out the masses from far and wide in South Florida. Upcoming stops on his 2023 stand-up comedy tour are slated to include: Hartfort, Connecticut; Atlanta, Georgia; Poughkeepsie, New York; Cartaret, New Jersey; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; and Tampa and Orlando, Florida.

Dale Elliott Jr.’s performance in Coral Springs on September 16, certainly delivered a memorable night of laughter for all those who attended, and without a doubt illustrated Dale’s unique and special talents to make people laugh. What’s more, much of his stand up comedy content highlights his experiences and humurous recollections while being raised in his native Jamaica.

The evening got underway in earnest with some nice tune jugglin’ by DJ Nicco, which was followed by MC Julie Mango gracing the stage to give her opening remarks complemented by her laugh-provoking jokes and mannerisms. Comedian, Hennessy Williams, then got the crowd going with some really funny jokes and skits. Comedian, Nick Souffrant followed with a great round of hilarity that had the jam-packed theater rolling.

After a 20 minute intermisson, Chino and Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor, sons of the iconic reggae artist, Freddie McGregor, gave a surprise on-stage performance and showcased their talents and new music to the audience’s delight. Following an introduction video, the man himself, Dale Elliott Jr., surely gave the large crowd of patrons what they were yearning for and then some. That is, his uncanny and natural ability to make people fall out of their chairs with his witty jokes, sarcasm, and story telling.

The evening concluded with a Dale Elliott Jr. meet and greet along with photo opps for his clamoring fans. There were also several notables in the building, including dancehall artist and Homestead (Spanish Town) native, Govana, who had the smash hit–‘Champ’; David Muir (Street & Lifestyle Photographer – ‘Pieces of Jamaica’); and Nicky Gelin aka ‘Nicky G’, ‘Nicky Says Yolo’ (Editor-At-Large of M.I.A. Magazine)

MC Julie Mango

The Man Himself, Dale Elliott Jr.

Born in Jamaica’s capital city of Kingston, Dale Elliott Jr. is a much-accomplished actor and comedian. Perhaps best known for his lead role in the movie, Sprinter, he currently lives in California. Apart from his stand-up comedy, Dale has ventured into other areas such as podcast production and film making. He also has a large presence and following on Instagram where he posts a lot of short skits, often spotlighting the fun and humorous aspects of Jamaican culture, patois and daily living. According to Dale as per his website: “Making people laugh is something that I’ve always been able to do” he said. More than that, with a decade of experience and counting this self-proclaimed ‘Problem Child’ Dale to surmount barriers while becoming one of the most sought after Jamaican actor-comedians around the globe.

Comedian Hennessy Williams

Surprise Live Performance Segment Featured Stephen ‘Di Genius’ and Chino McGregor

Dale Elliott Jr. Photo Opp and Meet & Greet Segment

Photos by Nick Ford