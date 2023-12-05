Jamaican Music

Jamaican Dancehall Artist Masicka Dethrones the Legendary Bob Marley on Apple iTunes Chart

2 hours ago
by Tameka Heath-Harding

Dancehall artist Masicka, has achieved an extraordinary feat on the Apple iTunes songs chart, securing the top 17 positions simultaneously. This accomplishment sees Masicka surpassing the legendary Bob Marley’s record, firmly establishing him as the first Jamaican artist to achieve such chart dominance.

Unprecedented Chart Domination

With 17 songs simultaneously occupying the top 17 positions, Masicka’s achievement overshadows the previous record held by Valiant, who charted five songs in the top ten a year ago. This chart domination showcases Masicka’s widespread appeal and solidifies his position as a trailblazer in the music industry.

Caribbean and Global Impact

The impact of Masicka’s musical success extends far beyond the shores of Jamaica. His sophomore album “Generation of Kings” has not only conquered the local charts but has also claimed the number one spot in 13 Caribbean countries, including Anguilla, Barbados, Grenada, and Saint Kitts and Nevis. The album’s global recognition is further underscored by its top-ranking positions on iTunes in five countries and charting in an impressive 44 countries worldwide. Masicka’s influence is notably felt in major music markets, with the album securing the 12th position on the Apple Music daily chart in the United States.

Historic Double Presence on Apple Music Jamaica

Masicka’s achievement marks him as the first dancehall artist to chart two albums in the top ten on Apple Music Jamaica. Both “Generation of Kings” and “438” have secured his status as a powerhouse in the dancehall genre. Masicka’s accomplishment on the Apple iTunes Songs Chart is not just a remarkable accomplishment for the artist himself, but could indicate a seismic shift in the music landscape from classic reggae music to a more modern Dancehall sound. This dethroning of Bob Marley’s long-standing record also shows the evolving dynamics of the music industry and sets a new standard for artists aiming to leave a mark on the global stage.

Photo – YouTube

About the author

Tameka Heath-Harding

Passionate Wordsmith | Globetrotter | Staff Writer @ Jamaicans.com | Music Enthusiast

Welcome to my corner of the digital world! I'm Tameka, a seasoned wordsmith with an insatiable curiosity for the intricacies of life and culture. As a staff writer at Jamaicans.com, I have the privilege of sharing compelling stories and insights that celebrate the vibrant Jamaican culture and its global influence.

Through the power of words, I weave narratives that transport you to far-flung destinations, explore the depths of human experiences, and shed light on the beauty of diversity. Whether it's delving into the flavors of Jamaican cuisine, unraveling the rhythms of reggae music, or uncovering untold stories of the Caribbean, I'm here to illuminate and inspire.

When I'm not busy crafting tales, you'll often find me immersed in the world of music, where I channel my creativity and passion into creating captivating sounds and melodies. Music is my second language, and it's where I find solace and expression.

When I'm not writing or making music, I'm globe-trotting, seeking inspiration in every corner of the world. Join me on this literary and musical journey as we embark on a quest to discover the extraordinary in the ordinary.

Let's connect, converse, and explore the wonders of the written word and the magic of music together. Feel free to reach out for collaborations, insights, or just a friendly chat. Together, let's make the world a bit brighter, one word and one note at a time.

View all posts

You may also like