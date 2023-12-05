Jamaican Dancehall Artist Masicka Dethrones the Legendary Bob Marley on Apple iTunes Chart

Dancehall artist Masicka, has achieved an extraordinary feat on the Apple iTunes songs chart, securing the top 17 positions simultaneously. This accomplishment sees Masicka surpassing the legendary Bob Marley’s record, firmly establishing him as the first Jamaican artist to achieve such chart dominance.

Unprecedented Chart Domination

With 17 songs simultaneously occupying the top 17 positions, Masicka’s achievement overshadows the previous record held by Valiant, who charted five songs in the top ten a year ago. This chart domination showcases Masicka’s widespread appeal and solidifies his position as a trailblazer in the music industry.

Caribbean and Global Impact

The impact of Masicka’s musical success extends far beyond the shores of Jamaica. His sophomore album “Generation of Kings” has not only conquered the local charts but has also claimed the number one spot in 13 Caribbean countries, including Anguilla, Barbados, Grenada, and Saint Kitts and Nevis. The album’s global recognition is further underscored by its top-ranking positions on iTunes in five countries and charting in an impressive 44 countries worldwide. Masicka’s influence is notably felt in major music markets, with the album securing the 12th position on the Apple Music daily chart in the United States.

Historic Double Presence on Apple Music Jamaica

Masicka’s achievement marks him as the first dancehall artist to chart two albums in the top ten on Apple Music Jamaica. Both “Generation of Kings” and “438” have secured his status as a powerhouse in the dancehall genre. Masicka’s accomplishment on the Apple iTunes Songs Chart is not just a remarkable accomplishment for the artist himself, but could indicate a seismic shift in the music landscape from classic reggae music to a more modern Dancehall sound. This dethroning of Bob Marley’s long-standing record also shows the evolving dynamics of the music industry and sets a new standard for artists aiming to leave a mark on the global stage.

