Jamaican Dancehall Artist Shenseea Receives First Nomination for MTV Video Music Award

The Jamaican dancehall star Shenseea has been nominated for an MTV Video Music Award for the first time. Her video for “R U That,” a single from her debut album “ALPHA,” received the nomination just four months after Shenseea was named MTV’s global “Push Artiste of the Month” in March 2022.

The announcement of Shenseea’s nomination was made on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, as the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) released the complete list of nominees. Shenseea is the only Jamaican artist on the list and the first Jamaican artist to be chosen to receive the globally acclaimed award. She is nominated in the “Push Performance of the Year” category. Other nominees in this category include the American singer and songwriter Muni Long, Doechii, and Omar Apollo, among others.

Shenseea was born in Mandeville, Jamaica, in 1996. She came to the public’s attention with her appearances on tracks by Vybz Kartel, Sean Paul, and Christina Aguilera. She signed with Interscope Records in 2019 and release her song “Blessed,” which features Tyga and has gained over 58 million views on YouTube. She featured on the “Donda” album by Kanye West in 2021 and was nominated to receive an “Album of the Year” award at the 64th Grammy Awards as a featured artist. She also received the “Best Reggae Act” award at the MOBO Awards in 2021.

The voting for the VMAs is open, and fans can vote as many as 20 times per day at mtv.com. The MTV Video Music Awards show for 2022 is scheduled for Sunday, August 28, 2022. The show will be broadcast live from the Prudential Center located in Newark, New Jersey.

The VMAs are presented each year by the MTV cable television channel to honor the best performances in the music video medium. It was originally launched to provide an alternative to the Grammy Awards video category, and it is generally acknowledged that the VMA ceremony attracts younger fans, ranging from teenagers through 20-somethings, than the Grammys. The award statuette handed out to winners depicts one of MTV’s earliest representations: an astronaut on the moon. MTV viewers and fans have been part of the award process by being able to vote for their favorite videos since 2006. The first VMA ceremony was held at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City but has been held in other