Shenseea to Feature on Upcoming Reggae Album from H.E.R.

Jamaican dancehall artiste Shenseea has confirmed that she is working with the singer H.E.R on the R&B artist’s upcoming reggae album. The singers, both 24, were seen collaborating on new music in the studio in February 2021. Shenseea added a cryptic caption to a photo of the duo posted to Instagram at the time that stated, “We’ll soon let them know what it’s gon’ be! In the meantime, we doing our thing.”

In a recent interview on “Nessa On Air” on Hot 97, Shenseea disclosed that she is featured on the H.E.R. reggae album, telling the host Nessa Diab, “I’m on H.E.R.’s album and I love her literally! She’s super talented. I’ve been around a lot of artists and I be like, ‘how are you even an artist’? With H.E.R., She’s an artist artist, she’s super talented. I’m in the studio and she’s telling me, yo, ‘Shenseea try this note’. I love that, she got passion and I would definitely work with H.E.R. again too. Love her.” Shenseea has recently released the first single, “Run Run,” from her debut album.

H.E.R. whose given name is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, has said that she has been a big fan of reggae since she was a child and has decided to celebrate the musical genre with a collection of original reggae tracks. In an interview in July of 2021 with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1, the singer commented on the concept of her reggae project, noting that she realized she has always loved Caribbean music, but now really wanted to “like go all in” and celebrating the culture. She said her new album would be released “very soon” and has teased her fans with island-influenced tracks for some time. In July 2021, she released “Do to Me,” which sampled the classic “Bam Bam” by Sister Nancy. H.E.R. also featured on Skip Marley’s “Slow Down,” which hit Number 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Chart in 2020.

In 2020, H.E.R. won the Song of the Year Grammy for “I Can’t Breathe” and received the Best R&B Song Award in 2021 for “Better Than I Imagined,” a collaboration with Robert Glasper. Her recording of “Slow Down” with Skip Marley was nominated in the same category. H.E.R. also won an Oscar for the Best Original Song with “Fight for You” from the film “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

