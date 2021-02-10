Skip Marley, Buju Banton and Koffee Nominated for 2021 NAACP Image Awards

The island nation of Jamaica will be well represented at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards as the legendary artist Buju Banton, the 2020 Grammy Award winner Koffee, and noted reggae musician Skip Marley have all received nominations from the US-based civil rights organization.

Marley was nominated in the Outstanding New Artist category for his debut EP “Higher Place,” which is also nominated for a 2021 Grammy in the Best Reggae Album category. Buju Banton and Koffee were both nominated in the Outstanding International Song category, with Banton’s single hit “Blessed” from the album “Upside Down 2020” vying with Koffee’s “Lockdown.” The two artists were also nominated for their remix of “Pressure,” a single by Koffee that features Banton. Fans are allowed to vote for the award in the Outstanding New Artist category, while the Outstanding International Song category is restricted to members of the NAACP.

The NAACP Image Awards are presented every year by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). The organization is in its fifth decade of honoring the top African American achievements in the areas of literature and entertainment. Most of the nominations are usually associated with currently popular television, film, and music categories.

The NAACP Image Awards show is scheduled for simulcast on March 27, 8 pm ET, across the ViacomCBS Networks of BET, CBS, MTV, VH1, MTV2, BET HER and LOGO.