Rachel Scott, the Jamaican designer behind the acclaimed label Diotima, has been appointed Creative Director of Proenza Schouler, marking a new chapter for one of New York’s most influential fashion houses. Her appointment brings fresh perspective, cultural depth, and an international story at a moment when leadership transitions are reshaping the landscape of American fashion.

From Kingston to New York Fashion

Scott was born and raised in Jamaica before moving to New York, where she built her career after studying and working in both Milan and New York. In 2021, she founded Diotima, a womenswear label noted for its innovative use of Jamaican craft traditions such as crochet, reinterpreted in modern silhouettes.

According to Diotima’s official site, Rachel Scott’s design philosophy is deeply informed by both her intellectual and cultural roots. Trained in French existentialism and post-structuralist thought, she sees fashion as a language that reflects culture and creativity. Her 16-year career in Milan and New York, beginning at Costume National and later spanning multiple levels of the design process, gave her a strong technical foundation.

With Diotima, she draws on Jamaican craft traditions, particularly hand-crochet produced by artisans on the island, and integrates them with global textile influences such as British tweeds, tropical wools and Italian basket weaves. Designed between Jamaica and New York, her collections are conceived as timeless, season-fluid pieces, embodying what the brand describes as a dialogue between history, politics and aesthetics.

Within just a few years, Diotima won international recognition. Scott was a finalist for the LVMH Prize, named CFDA Emerging Designer of the Year in 2023, and went on to secure the CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year in 2024. Her work, embraced by celebrities, models and industry insiders, has placed Diotima firmly at the centre of contemporary American style.

Scatter Dress- Diotima Anansi Dress- Diotima

Why This Appointment Matters

The decision by Proenza Schouler comes at a time of major change for the brand. Earlier this year, founders Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez stepped away from their design roles to take up positions at Loewe, prompting speculation about the label’s direction.

In announcing Scott’s appointment, Proenza Schouler’s chief executive Shira Suveyke Snyder explained that the search for a new leader was extensive. “It was really a journey to figure out exactly who was the right fit for Proenza,” she told Women’s Wear Daily (WWD). “Having that right mix of someone who is going to bring a unique point of view, but also would really honour the codes and the legacy of what Jack and Lazaro started.”

Suveyke Snyder added that she first connected with Scott at the 2024 CFDA Awards, when both Proenza Schouler and Diotima were nominated for American Womenswear Designer of the Year. Scott was initially invited to consult on an upcoming collection, but her impact quickly became clear. “As I started to see her work I thought, ‘This could be a marriage made in heaven,’” Snyder told WWD.

Balancing Craft and Innovation

Proenza Schouler has long been recognised for clean lines and sharp tailoring, while Diotima is celebrated for its textures and handcraft. Scott’s appointment suggests a fusion of these qualities: honouring the brand’s refined identity while introducing a new dimension rooted in cultural craft and innovation.

Suveyke Snyder described Scott as the “quintessential” designer to lead Proenza into its next phase, praising her ability to “marry craft with innovation” and her strong understanding of the label’s luxe American codes and female audience (WWD).

Scott will present her first full collection as Creative Director in February 2026 at New York Fashion week.