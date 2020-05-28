Jamaican duo compete on “The Big Flower Fight” series on Netflix - Jamaicans.com

Netflix has just released “The Big Flower Flight” a fun floral series. Ten pairs of floral designers, sculptures and garden designers face off in a friendly floral flight to see who can build the boldest garden sculptures.

Chanelle

Born in London, England of Jamaican descent; Chanelle, is a fashion designer and owns her own label, INOIR. Chanelle’s family is from Lluidas Vale(aka Worthy Park) Saint Catherine, Jamaica. Her brand, INOIR is motivated by the black lives matter movement, music, fashion and art the INOIR brand. INOIR’S signature melanin apparel is the hot new product empowering the man and woman of colour. She has produced clothing for Cardi B, and has styled a music video for Idris Elba

Raymon

Raymond was born in Jamaica and is from Cascade District in St Ann. He has owned Sunflowers Florist in south east London for the past 13 years. Sunflowers is a family run business that provide all florals including Wedding Bouquets, Bridal party. Raymond is a member of his local church choir. The designer duo met at Raymonds flower shop.

Currently trending on Netflix, the series will entertain any creative to think outside the box.

Follow Raymond on Instagram @sunshineflorists and Chanelle at @chanchantalks.