Jamaican duo compete on “The Big Flower Fight” series on Netflix - Jamaicans.com

Netflix has just released “The Big Flower Flight” a fun floral series. Ten pairs of floral designers, sculptures and garden designers face off in a friendly floral flight to see who can build the boldest garden sculptures.
Chanelle
Born in London, England of Jamaican descent; Chanelle, is a fashion designer and owns her own label, INOIR. Chanelle’s family is from Lluidas Vale(aka Worthy Park) Saint Catherine, Jamaica. Her brand, INOIR is motivated by the black lives matter movement, music, fashion and art the INOIR brand. INOIR’S signature melanin apparel is the hot new product empowering the man and woman of colour. She has produced clothing for Cardi B, and has styled a music video for Idris Elba
Raymon
Raymond was born in Jamaica and is from Cascade District in St Ann. He has owned Sunflowers Florist in south east London for the past 13 years. Sunflowers is a family run business that provide all florals including Wedding Bouquets, Bridal party. Raymond is a member of his local church choir. The designer duo met at Raymonds flower shop.
Currently trending on Netflix, the series will entertain any creative to think outside the box.
Follow Raymond on Instagram @sunshineflorists and Chanelle at @chanchantalks.
About Jennifer Borgh
Specializing in destination weddings in Jamaica and the Caribbean, Jennifer Borgh and her team ensure every single detail of her couples weddings are taken care of.
Her extensive background in weddings and travel has taken her all across the Caribbean, and has made her an expert in her field. Being Certified by The Wedding Planners Institute of Canada, The Jamaica Tourist Board, Sandals Resorts and Travel Industry Council of Ontario, she is a professional in the wedding planning industry.
Jennifer’s tireless devotion to planning amazing weddings, and her knowledge of the latest industry trends, has had her featured in numerous publications