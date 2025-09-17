Jamaican Eatery Crowned Best Caribbean Restaurant in San Antonio

San Antonio has crowned its favorite when it comes to Caribbean flavors, and the honor goes to Real Real Jamaica. The restaurant, located on San Pedro Avenue, earned the title of Best Caribbean Restaurant in San Antonio in the 2025 Best of San Antonio Readers’ Choice Awards.

This recognition reflects the growing popularity of Caribbean cuisine in the city, and more importantly, the passion behind Real Real Jamaica’s menu.

From Jamaica to San Antonio

The heart of Real Real Jamaica lies in the journey of its owners, Roger Crombie and Jodi-Ann Brown. Roger grew up in Clarendon, Jamaica, learning the art of jerk seasoning and grilled meats in his family’s jerk shop. Jodi-Ann, on the other hand, grew up in the parishes of St. James and Westmoreland, the youngest of five children.

“My mom loved to cook for family and the wider community,” Jodi-Ann told the Jamaicans.com team. “I was always eager to help, whether it was tasting dishes or passing ingredients. Those moments sparked my curiosity and love for food.”

Though she pursued a career in teaching after studying Primary Education at Sam Sharpe Teachers College, Jodi-Ann’s entrepreneurial spirit pushed her toward new opportunities. “I’ve always dreamed of becoming a successful entrepreneur,” she explained. “Over the years I’ve started various ventures, but food always pulled me back.”

A Passion Turned Into A Business

Together, Roger and Jodi-Ann turned their shared love for authentic Jamaican flavors into a business that has grown step by step. They began with a home-based catering operation, cooking from their apartment kitchen. Encouraged by local support, they transitioned into a food truck, decorated in the bold yellows and greens of the Jamaican flag.

From there, they took a leap of faith and opened their brick-and-mortar location on San Pedro Avenue. “We started with a small home catering business before moving to a food truck and eventually opening our restaurant,” Jodi-Ann shared. “The journey was not easy, and we faced many challenges, especially during Covid. That’s why winning this award means so much to us—it’s a reminder of how far we’ve come and how much the community has supported us along the way.”

Serving Flavor and Community

For the owners, food has always been about more than flavor. It’s about culture, history, and connection. “Being named the best Caribbean restaurant is more than an award,” Jodi-Ann said. “It’s a celebration of our roots, our flavors, and the stories passed down through generations. It means we’ve brought the warmth, soul, and spice of the islands to every plate, and our community felt it.”

Beyond their restaurant, Roger and Jodi-Ann have recently launched a nonprofit organization to benefit their local San Antonio community and to support young adults back home in Jamaica.

Why Locals Keep Coming Back

Real Real Jamaica’s menu captures the depth of Jamaican cooking, from smoky jerk chicken to rich curry goat and tender oxtail. Each dish reflects tradition while delivering comfort and authenticity.

Customers have praised the restaurant’s consistency and authenticity. One diner said the jerk chicken and curry goat were “the best I’ve had since moving to San Antonio.” Another added, “The flavors of the meal pop and the meat was so tender.” A third reviewer wrote, “This is not Jamaican-inspired. It is authentic Jamaican cuisine.”