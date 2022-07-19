Jamaican Entrepreneur Included among Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Florida in 2022

M. Gill & Associates, Inc., a specialty consulting firm that develops and manages growth and economic development for small and minority businesses, government agencies, and other entities operating in local and international economies, was named one of the Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in the state of Florida for 2022. The firm’s founder and CEO, Marie Gill, established the business in 1990, starting on a part-time basis and moving into full-time in 1997. Over that time, M. Gill & Associates, Inc., which has its headquarters in Miami-Dade County, has become a recognized leader among small and minority-owned businesses in Florida.

Commenting on her company’s inclusion among the top 100 businesses headed by women in Florida, Marie Gill posted on social media, “Grateful for another humbling experience on June 14th. Thanks to the Commonwealth Institute for honoring this Jamaican entrepreneur among the 2022 Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in the State of Florida. So grateful! So blessed! #Ilovemyjob.”

M. Gill & Associates, Inc., the Florida Minority Business Development Agency Export Center, and the Miami MBDA Business Center to celebrate National Small Business Week to honor small businesses in the United States and the contributions they make to both their local communities and the national economy. The theme of the 2022 celebration of small businesses was “Building a Better America through Entrepreneurship,” which acknowledged the resilient and tenacious nature of American entrepreneurs who are making significant contributions to the historic economic comeback of the US.

Gill noted that small businesses, which provide more than 50 percent of the jobs in the US, form the backbone of the national economy. According to the Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy, Florida is home to 2.8 million small businesses. This represents 99.8 percent of all the businesses in Florida. Additionally, there are some 1.34 million women-owned companies in Florida and 1.180 million minority-owned firms. Gill added that National Small Business Week, which ran from May 1 to May 7, 2022, offered a great chance for entrepreneurs to highlight the achievements of the small companies that make it happen. “I salute them for their growth, successes, and contributions to our community,” Gill said.

M. Gill & Associates has committed to helping minority-owned enterprises continue on a positive path. It operates the Florida MBDA Export Center and the Miami MBDA Business Center. These programs provide direct and virtual services of business analysts and other experts, free of cost, to small, minority, women, and veteran business enterprises in Florida, Guaynabo in Puerto Rico, and in the US Virgin Islands.