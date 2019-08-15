Jamaican Father and Daughter Team Wins Entrepreneur of the Year Award New York

Two Jamaican-born entrepreneurs, Vincent HoSang and daughter, Sabrina HoSang-Jordan, owners of Caribbean Food Delights, are the recipients of the prestigious Ernst and Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year Award New York.

Held at the Marriott Marquis in New York on June 20, 2019, the event celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit and innovation. HoSang and HoSang-Jordan were recognized for inspiring innovation and fueling growth and prosperity. The father-daughter duo moved to New York from Jamaica and founded the company in 1978.

The Entrepreneur of the Year Award was founded by EY to recognize the contribution of individuals that are inspiring others through their achievement, leadership and vision. The national and global awards program is active in over 145 cities encompassing more than 60 countries.

The company occupies a high-tech manufacturing facility in Tappan, New York, and is the leader in manufacturing Jamaica-style meat and vegetable patties. Products can be found at stores encompassing BJ’s, Costco, Harris Teeter Supermarkets, HEB, Price Rite, Publix, Sam’s Club, Wal-Mart and Win Dixie. Products are also available at a variety of local stores and commissaries around the world. Caribbean Food Delights is an affiliate of Royal Caribbean Bakery.

The 103,000 sq. ft. facility can turn out more than 40,000 patties per hour, but its offerings don’t stop there. Caribbean Food Delights also offers jerk chicken wings and a variety of sweet and savory mini turnovers – all created with the distinctive flavors of Jamaica. The company offers a line of spices, sauces, and dry mixes for dumplings and fried cornbread. Coming soon will be a fritter batter mix.

The win of the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award New York makes the father and daughter team eligible for consideration to compete in the Entrepreneur of the Year National Awards. Winners in multiple categories will be announced at the competition to be held on Nov. 16, 2019 in Palm Springs, CA. The event is the pinnacle of the Strategic Growth Forum®, a gathering of leading market companies.

Photo and information source: EY.com