Jamaica’s Brian Brown will transfer from the Reno 1868 FC to join the USL Championship team Albania. FK Partizani of the Albania Superliga announced that Brown had been acquired from Reno. The terms of the transfer were not disclosed. Brown. 28, is the all-time top scorer with Reno, having 28 goals since the club’s first season in 2017. According to Eric Edelstein. Reno 1969 FC’s president, the team is “thrilled” to help Brown reach a new level in his career. The club believes it is critical to help players showcase their talents, he said, and to help them play to the highest levels they can reach. After Brown, leaves, Reno will continue to look for the “best of the next generation.” Edelstein added the club wishes Brown and his family all the best. Brown made eight goals and five assists in 11 appearances with Reno this season. He is ranked among the Top 10 players in the USL Championship in both statistics. Last season, Brown was named MVP.

He started his professional career in 2012 with a Jamaican club but has played for US teams since 2014 when he was loaned to the Philadelphia Union of MLS. He also played for the Indy Eleven and the Charlotte Independence. Brown has 34 goals and 19 assists in USL play since 2016. He recently played with Jamaica’s national team and featured for the Reggae Boyz in the Gold Cup and matches prior to the CONCACAF tournament. He started twice in Gold Cup play and appeared in another game and achieved an assist. In total, Brown has six caps with the Jamaican Reggae Boyz. FK Partizani holds the top spot in the Albanian Superliga and is the reigning champion. The squad qualified for five straight UEFA Europa Leagues, as well as for the UEFA Champions League for the pending cycle.

Brown led Reno this season in both goals and assists. The Reno team ranks second in the Western Conference with a 9-4-5 record and a plus-13 goal differential. Reno has won four of its last five games

