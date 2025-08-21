Jamaican General Elections by the Numbers: Closest Races, Turnout Highs and Party Wins

Jamaica will hold its next general election on September 3, 2025. As voters prepare to head to the polls, it’s the perfect time to look back at the numbers that have shaped Jamaica’s election history. From the closest races to the record highs and lows in turnout, this cheat sheet breaks down the key facts you need to know about Jamaica’s elections—both before and after independence in 1962.

The Closest General Elections

Pre-Independence:

1949 – The JLP won 17 seats to the PNP’s 13, despite the PNP receiving more votes.

Post-Independence:

2007 – The JLP edged the PNP by just one seat (32–28).

Voter Turnout Records

Highest Pre-Independence Turnout:

1959 – 66.1%

Lowest Pre-Independence Turnout:

1944 – 58.7% (the first election under universal adult suffrage)

Highest Post-Independence Turnout:

1980 – 86.9% (JLP’s landslide victory led by Edward Seaga)

Lowest Post-Independence Turnout:

2020 – 37.85% (JLP’s second win under Andrew Holness, during the pandemic)

Party Dominance

Pre-Independence:

JLP – 2 wins (1944, 1949)

PNP – 2 wins (1955, 1959)

Post-Independence:

PNP – 7 wins

JLP – 7 wins

Leaders by the Numbers

Leaders Winning the Most Elections: Michael Manley (PNP): 3 wins — 1972, 1976, 1989 P. J. Patterson (PNP): 3 wins — 1993, 1997, 2002



First Prime Minister After Independence:

Sir Alexander Bustamante (JLP) – 1962

Youngest Prime Minister Elected:

Andrew Holness (JLP) – became PM at age 39 in 2011

Election Timelines

Longest Gap: Just over five years, from the contested election in 1980 to the next contested election in 1989. This period includes the 1983 snap election, which was boycotted by the PNP, making the gap between two fully contested elections over eight years. However, when we consider all elections, including the uncontested one, the gap from 1983 to 1989 is still the longest at just over five years.

Shortest Gap: Just over three years, from the 1980 election to the snap election in 1983.

Interesting Trends

Pre-Independence:

Turnout was fairly steady between 58–66%, showing high engagement even in the early years of universal adult suffrage. Power alternated evenly between the JLP and PNP before independence.

Post-Independence:

Turnout rose sharply in the 1970s and 1980s, peaking at nearly 87% in 1980. Since the 1990s, however, turnout has declined, hitting a record low of 37.85% in 2020.

Party Control:

The PNP dominated the 1970s through early 2000s, winning four consecutive elections (1989–2002). The JLP has been stronger in recent years, winning in 2007, 2016, and 2020.

Overview of Jamaican General Election Results

Pre-Independence:

1944 – JLP wins (22–32 seats), turnout 58.7%

1949 – JLP wins (17–13 seats), turnout 65.2%

1955 – PNP wins (18–14 seats), turnout 65.1%

1959 – PNP wins (29–16 seats), turnout 66.1%

Post-Independence:

1962 – JLP wins (26–19), turnout 72.9%

1967 – JLP wins, turnout 66.4%

1972 – PNP wins, turnout 73.3%

1976 – PNP wins, turnout 85.2%

1980 – JLP wins, turnout 86.9%

1983 – JLP wins (PNP boycotted), turnout 53.0%

1989 – PNP wins, turnout 77.7%

1993 – PNP wins, turnout 60%

1997 – PNP wins, turnout 60%

2002 – PNP wins, turnout 56.8%

2007 – JLP wins, turnout 60.4%

2011 – PNP wins, turnout 52.7%

2016 – JLP wins, turnout 47.7%

2020 – JLP wins, turnout 37.85%

Details on Jamaican General Election Results and Voter Turnout

Below is a historical overview of Jamaican general elections, highlighting the winner, the date of the election, and the voter turnout.

Pre-Independence Elections

1944: The first election under universal adult suffrage took place on December 12, 1944. The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), led by Sir Alexander Bustamante, won a sweeping majority, securing 22 of the 32 seats. The voter turnout was 58.7%.

1949: The JLP narrowly won re-election on December 20, 1949, with 17 seats to the PNP’s 13, despite the PNP receiving a slightly higher share of the popular vote. Voter turnout was 65.2%.

1955: The People’s National Party (PNP), led by Norman Manley, won for the first time on January 12, 1955. They secured 18 of the 32 seats, with a voter turnout of 65.1%.

1959: The PNP was re-elected on July 28, 1959, winning a wider margin of victory with 29 of the 45 seats. Norman Manley was appointed Jamaica’s first premier. The turnout for this election was 66.1%.

1962: In the election held on April 10, 1962, which determined the government for the newly independent nation, the JLP won with 26 of the 45 seats. The voter turnout was 72.9%, and Sir Alexander Bustamante became the first Prime Minister of Jamaica.

Post-Independence Elections

1967: The JLP, under the leadership of Donald Sangster (and later Hugh Shearer), won the February 21, 1967, election with a turnout of 66.4%.

1972: The PNP, led by Michael Manley, won the February 29, 1972, election with a voter turnout of 73.3%.

1976: In a highly contentious election on December 15, 1976, the PNP, led by Michael Manley, secured a second term with a turnout of 85.2%.

1980: The JLP, led by Edward Seaga, defeated the PNP in a landslide victory on October 30, 1980, with a voter turnout of 86.9%. This was a particularly violent election period.

1983: The JLP won the snap election held on December 15, 1983. However, the PNP boycotted the election, citing a lack of electoral reform. As a result, the voter turnout was extremely low at just 53.0%.

1989: The PNP, led by Michael Manley, returned to power in the February 9, 1989, election. The turnout was 77.7%.

1993: P.J. Patterson became Prime Minister after Manley’s retirement and led the PNP to victory in the March 30, 1993, election with a 60% turnout.

1997: The PNP, under P.J. Patterson, won their third consecutive election on December 18, 1997, with a turnout of approximately 60%.

2002: P.J. Patterson and the PNP made history by winning an unprecedented fourth consecutive term on October 16, 2002. The voter turnout was 56.8%.

2007: The JLP, led by Bruce Golding, finally broke the PNP’s winning streak in the September 3, 2007, election with a turnout of 60.4%.

2011: The PNP, led by Portia Simpson-Miller, won the December 29, 2011, election with a turnout of 52.7%.

2016: Andrew Holness led the JLP to a narrow victory on February 25, 2016. The turnout was 47.7%, one of the lowest in recent history.

2020: The JLP, under the leadership of Andrew Holness, secured another term in the September 3, 2020, election with a record-low voter turnout of 37.85%.

