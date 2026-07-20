Police officer and youth advocate Corporal Moesha Allen has been named the Caribbean Regional Winner at the 2026 Commonwealth Youth Awards for Excellence in Development Work.

Allen received the award at Marlborough House in London in June. The competition attracted 977 entries from across the Commonwealth’s 56 member states, which were narrowed to 20 finalists through a two-stage judging process involving 57 adjudicators.

Allen was selected as the Caribbean’s top recipient for her work addressing school violence and creating opportunities for vulnerable young Jamaicans, in alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goal 16, which focuses on reducing violence, protecting human rights and promoting access to justice and effective, accountable and inclusive institutions.

Regional awards were also presented to young leaders from Africa, Asia, Europe and Canada, and the Pacific.

Helping Youths Pursue Excellence

Born in the inner-city community of Rockfort, St Andrew, and raised in Bethel Town, Westmoreland, Allen has said that her upbringing exposed her to both the challenges facing Jamaica’s youth and their potential when given the right support.

Those experiences inspired more than a decade of voluntary service focused on youth empowerment, literacy, mentorship and community safety. She founded the Moesha’s Empowerment and Guidance Programme, which supports parents and guardians in creating healthier family environments for young people.

Allen later established Helping Youths Pursue Excellence, better known as HYPE, after seeing too many young people without the guidance, opportunities and safe spaces they needed.

The initiative has since reached more than 10,000 young people through reading camps, police youth clubs, safe-school programmes and ongoing mentorship focused on literacy and leadership.

“I saw too many young people lacking guidance, safe spaces, and opportunities. I knew I had to act,” Allen said in an interview with The Gleaner following her Commonwealth award.

“HYPE is community-driven, sustainable, and creates lasting impact. We don’t just mentor, we transform lives,” she added.

Tackling Crime at Its Roots

Allen’s youth advocacy is closely connected to her work with the Jamaica Constabulary Force. As the sub-officer in charge of the St Andrew South Community Safety and Security Unit, she works to strengthen public safety, support youth development and build trust between residents and law enforcement.

Her approach to community policing is rooted in prevention and early intervention. “If you’re going to tackle crime, you have to do that from the root,” Allen said.

In 2024, she was named first runner-up in the LASCO/JCF Saluting Our Heroes Police Officer of the Year competition. The recognition gave her a platform to expand her youth outreach and access training in strategic leadership, capacity building and emotional intelligence.

One of the major projects completed during her tenure was a three-week reading camp organised with support from LASCO, trained reading specialists, the St Andrew South management team and the Community Safety and Security Unit.

Allen later recalled receiving a call from a parent who had seen significant improvement in her child after the camp. The experience reinforced her belief that policing, education and community partnerships can work together to change young lives.

Allen, who aspires to serve in the JCF’s senior management, said the experience also deepened her understanding of leadership and the importance of vision, adaptability and public trust.

National Recognition for Service

The Caribbean Regional Award adds to Allen’s growing list of honours.

In May 2026, the 27-year-old topped the nation-building category of the Prime Minister’s National Youth Awards for Excellence. She was recognised for more than 10 years of voluntary service and her work empowering young Jamaicans.

As the Caribbean Regional Winner, Allen will receive £3,000, approximately J$640,000, to expand HYPE’s literacy, peacebuilding and mentorship programmes. She hopes the recognition will attract greater investment in Jamaica’s youth and help the initiative reach more communities across Jamaica and the Caribbean.

“This recognition shows girls that leadership has no limits. Your background should never define your future,” Allen told The Gleaner after receiving the Caribbean Regional Award.

What Are the Commonwealth Youth Awards?

The Commonwealth Youth Awards recognise young people between the ages of 15 and 29 whose projects are creating measurable change and advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Managed by the Commonwealth Youth Programme, the awards recognise regional winners from Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe and Canada, and the Pacific. One regional recipient is then named the overall Commonwealth Young Person of the Year.

Each of the 20 finalists receives a trophy, certificate and £1,000 grant. Regional winners receive an additional £2,000, bringing their total award to £3,000. The Commonwealth Young Person of the Year receives a further £2,000, bringing the overall prize to £5,000.

Since their inception, the awards have invested more than £400,000 in grassroots youth-led initiatives. According to the Commonwealth Secretariat, these projects have reached more than 12 million people, created more than 4,250 jobs and contributed to all 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Approximately 40 per cent of the funding has supported women-led initiatives.

The 2026 Commonwealth Youth Awards finalists with Commonwealth Secretary-General Hon. Shirley Botchwey. Photo courtesy of the Commonwealth Secretariat.

Five Regional Winners Recognised

The overall 2026 Commonwealth Young Person of the Year award went to Shifra Ainomugisha of Uganda, who was first selected as the Africa Regional Winner for her climate-smart agricultural projects.

The other regional winners were Bushra Mahnoor of Pakistan for Asia, Justin Huang of Canada for Europe and Canada, and Aileen Zuhukepe of Papua New Guinea for the Pacific.

Allen’s selection as the Caribbean Regional Winner placed Jamaica among the regions represented at this year’s awards while giving her a global platform for the work she has been doing in communities at home.

For Allen, the award represents more than personal recognition. It is an opportunity to advocate for safer communities, stronger educational support and greater investment in Jamaica’s young people.

“Jamaica’s youth are our greatest hope and our greatest investment,” she told The Gleaner.