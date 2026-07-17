Jamaica will take what could become one of the most significant legal steps in its campaign for reparatory justice on September 6, when a Government delegation travels to the United Kingdom to formally petition King Charles III over Britain’s role in slavery.

The move was announced by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange during her 2026/27 Sectoral Debate presentation in Parliament in June. She described it as a new phase in Jamaica’s reparations campaign that complements CARICOM’s longstanding political efforts through a legal approach.

Rather than seeking reparations directly, the petition asks King Charles III, in his capacity as Jamaica’s Head of State, to refer three legal questions to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council. The answers could help clarify whether Britain has a legal obligation to provide a remedy for the harm caused by slavery.

Here are five things to know about Jamaica’s planned petition

1. Petition to be Presented to King Charles III

A Jamaican Government delegation is scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom on September 6 to formally present the petition to King Charles III.

The request is being made to the King in his capacity as Jamaica’s Head of State, asking him to exercise his constitutional authority to refer three legal questions to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council for legal guidance. The petition does not ask the King to award compensation or determine reparations himself.

King Charles III has not yet responded because the petition has not been formally submitted.

2. Three Central Legal Questions

The petition seeks legal guidance on three key questions:

Whether the forced transportation and enslavement of Africans in Jamaica were unlawful under common law.

Whether slavery in Jamaica constituted crimes against humanity under international law.

Whether the United Kingdom has a legal obligation to provide a remedy for the harm caused by slavery and its continuing consequences.

While the petition itself does not seek a financial settlement, supporters believe a favourable legal opinion could strengthen Jamaica’s broader case for reparatory justice.

3. Petition Tied to Zong Slave Ship Massacre

The date was deliberately chosen to coincide with the anniversary of the departure of the slave ship Zong from West Africa in 1781.

The ship carried 442 enslaved Africans bound for Jamaica. During the voyage, the captain ordered approximately 140 enslaved Africans to be thrown overboard so the ship’s owners could claim insurance for the loss of what they considered cargo. The ship eventually arrived in Black River, St. Elizabeth.

The Zong massacre became one of the most infamous atrocities of the transatlantic slave trade and helped galvanise the British abolitionist movement. For Jamaica, the anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the human cost of slavery and the country’s continuing pursuit of reparatory justice.

4. Part of a Wider CARICOM Campaign

Although Jamaica is leading this legal initiative, it has the full support of CARICOM.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has described the petition as a potential “watershed moment” for both CARICOM and the global reparations movement. Meanwhile, the CARICOM Reparations Commission has intensified its engagement with British parliamentarians and Church of England leaders, pressing for negotiations on reparations and broader discussions on decolonisation and self-determination across the Caribbean.

The petition therefore represents not only a Jamaican initiative but also forms part of a wider regional strategy seeking accountability from former colonial powers.

Sir Hilary Beckles, Chairman CARICOM Reparations Commission President John Dramani Mahama championed Ghana’s UN resolution on slavery

5. Growing International Support

Jamaica’s petition comes as the international conversation around reparations continues to gather momentum.

In March, Ghana successfully secured the adoption of a United Nations resolution declaring the trafficking of enslaved Africans and racialised chattel enslavement of Africans to be the gravest crime against humanity. Jamaica and other CARICOM countries supported the resolution, while the United Kingdom abstained.

Supporters argue that developments like the UN resolution, combined with coordinated action by CARICOM, Ghana and other partners, are helping to strengthen both the moral and legal case for reparatory justice.

A Potential Legal Precedent

Whether King Charles III agrees to refer Jamaica’s questions to the Privy Council remains to be seen. Whatever the outcome, the September 6 petition marks a significant new chapter in Jamaica’s reparations campaign, shifting the focus from political advocacy to seeking legal clarity on Britain’s responsibility for slavery and its enduring legacy.

While the petition centres on Britain’s role, its outcome could establish an important legal precedent for future reparations discussions involving other nations, including Scotland, whose historical involvement in slavery and colonial Jamaica has also come under increasing scrutiny.