Jamaican Graphic Designers Can Win Prize Money For Magazine Cover For Carifta Games Programme

Graphic designers will get a chance to participate in Carifta 49. As is customary, the Games has a commemorative programme. The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) thought it would be interesting to have designers vie for prize money and tokens to offer expertise to the Games 49th staging. The Games are scheduled for April 16 – 18 at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Brief for Magazine Cover Design Competition

Design a cover for the 49th staging of the Carifta Games

For the last 50 years, junior track and field athletes from 27 territories in what is called CARIFTA have competed fiercely for honors on the track and in the field. The Bahamas, Bermuda and Jamaica are the only countries that have won that prestigious title. The event started in Barbados and over the last 50 years have been hosted in the major track and field facilities across the region. This region is full of color and excitement and lends itself to a wide range of intense performances from athletes all 20 and under.

Cover design should depict that energy, while identifying the venue, dates and the theme – Home of Future Stars.

Specifications

81/2 X 11 inches

Full colour

Should be done in JPEG (600 dpi or higher)

Upon final selection the committee will ask for an Illustrator and/or a Vector file

Entries close Friday, March 4, 2022

Only ONE design can be used.

That winner will be required to send in Adobe, Illustrator and Vector

Prize:

Cash – $100,000

Gift item from major partners

Season pass tickets for the event plus one

Conditions

Cover design will be used for online and printed versions

Winner will be announced in the media spaces

Winner will have photo opportunities

Winner will receive ONE copy as a keepsake

Entries open – Monday, February 28

Deadline: Monday, March 14 at 3pm

Email contact: [email protected]

Photo by Thanzi Thanzeer on Unsplash