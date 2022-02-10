Jamaican High Commission in London Celebrates Reggae Month With Virtual Reggae Dance Party

The Jamaican High Commission will kick-off our celebration of Jamaica’s 60th Anniversary of Independence during Reggae Month with a Virtual Reggae Dance Party – “Celebrating 60 Years of Jamaican Music”, on Friday, 11th February 2022 starting at 7:00p.m.

Please see the details below.

You can join on Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/95057728568?pwd=OUE5UldjTURWK25SeXN4VmIycUJaQT09

Meeting ID: 950 5772 8568

Passcode: 679683

The event will also be live-streamed on the High Commission’s YouTube Channel:

So put on your dancing shoes and tune in on February 11th

