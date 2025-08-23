Jamaican High Jumper Selected as a Nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year in the USA

Roschell Clayton’s journey from Montego Bay, Jamaica, to national recognition in the United States is one of determination, talent, and balance between athletics and academics. Recently, the standout high jumper was named one of two BIG EAST nominees for the 2025 NCAA Woman of the Year award. The honor recognizes graduating student-athletes who excel not only in sports but also in academics, leadership, and community service.

For Clayton, this is the second consecutive year she has received the nomination, making her one of the most celebrated student-athletes in Villanova University’s history.

Early Beginnings in Montego Bay, Jamaica

Clayton’s athletic story began at Montego Bay High School, where she competed in track and field while also playing netball and basketball. Her talent was evident from an early age, and she was named her school’s Athlete of the Year in 2018. Beyond sports, she excelled academically, earning nine CSEC distinctions and being active in the Performing Arts Club.

Her foundation in Jamaica laid the groundwork for both her athletic discipline and academic drive. It was at Montego Bay High that she first began excelling in the high jump, eventually earning the opportunity to represent Jamaica at the junior level. She competed in the Jamaican Under-20 Championships in 2019 and placed third at the JAAA CARIFTA Trials in 2020, showing early signs of the international athlete she would later become.

Achievements on the International Stage

At Villanova, Clayton quickly developed into one of the best high jumpers in the United States. She became a three-time NCAA All-American and broke school records both indoors (1.88 meters) and outdoors (1.87 meters). She was also the first athlete in Villanova history to capture four consecutive BIG EAST titles in the high jump.

In 2024, Clayton tied for fifth place at the NCAA Outdoor Championships and sixth place at the NCAA Indoor Championships. That same year, she made history by winning the championship section of the women’s high jump at the Penn Relays, becoming the first Villanova athlete in the jumps to achieve the feat.

Her accomplishments carried her back home in 2024, when she competed at Jamaica’s Olympic Trials. Finishing third in the high jump, she proudly represented her country on one of the biggest stages of her career.

Academic Excellence Beyond the Track

While excelling in athletics, Clayton maintained an equally impressive academic track record. She graduated early from Villanova in December 2023 with a degree in Communication and immediately began her MBA studies at the Villanova School of Business.

Her consistent academic achievements include being named to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll every semester, earning a spot on the USTFCCCA All-Academic Team five years in a row, and recognition on the BIG EAST All-Academic Team throughout her entire collegiate career. In 2024, she received the BIG EAST Scholar-Athlete Sport Excellence Award for women’s outdoor track and field and was honored as the PhillySIDA Academic All-Area Performer of the Year.

Service and Leadership in the Community

Clayton has also made a mark through community service, contributing to causes both in the U.S. and abroad. She has volunteered at the Special Olympics, participated in Villanova’s Juneteenth Day of Service, and taken part in programs like Read Across America at local elementary schools. Her leadership extended to speaking with students at Radnor Middle School and engaging in Villanova’s Holiday Adopt-A-Family program.

Her dedication to serving others adds depth to her nomination for NCAA Woman of the Year, showing that her impact reaches beyond athletics and academics.

The NCAA Woman of the Year Program

Since 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year award has celebrated female athletes who embody excellence across four areas: academics, athletics, leadership, and community service. Conference nominees like Clayton are considered for the national award, with the process narrowing from the Top 30 honorees to nine finalists before a single winner is chosen. The 2025 NCAA Woman of the Year will be announced at the NCAA Convention in January 2026.

Photo – Roschell Clayton/ Villanova