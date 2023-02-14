Jamaican High School Friends Rekindle Friendships as True Blue Weekend is back in South Florida – March 24th – 25th, 2023

The Annual True Blue Weekend is back after a break due to the COVID pandemic. The event will be held on March 24th – 25th, 2023 in Miramar, Florida. The festivities will begin with the True Blue Welcome Party on Friday, March 24th, 2023 featuring the legendary DJ Squeeze. The SoccerFest on Saturday, March 25th, 2023 will feature the Ziadie Cup and a new invitational match with a different Jamaican high school alumni association each year. This year Wolmers High School will play Jamaica College in the invitational match. The 2-day event is hosted by The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida, Inc. (JCOBAFL).

We are looking forward to our first post-pandemic True Blue Weekend. I heard from so many people in the community on how they missed the event.”, said Xavier Murphy President of JCOBAFL, “It is the 16th True Blue Weekend and its longevity is because of the tremendous support of the community. This year’s event is going to be very exciting with great football matches and top class music by the legendary DJ Squeeze”

The True Blue weekend is an expansion from the annual Ziadie Cup soccer match between The St. George’s College Old Boys Association of Florida, Inc. and The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida, Inc. The annual match commemorates Dennis Ziadie, who coached both Jamaican high schools to Manning Cup football victories. The annual event draws over 1000 spectators and supporters.

The True Blue 2020 weekend dates, events & location

What: True Blue Party with DJ Squeeze

When: March 24th, 2023

Where: Sunset Lakes, 2801 SW 186th Ave, Miramar, FL 33029

Time: 7pm to 2:00 am

Contribution: $25 (Day of Event – $30)

Purchase Tickets – https://caribtix.com/trueblueweekend

What: True Blue Soccer Fest

The 16th Annual Dennis Ziadie Cup Soccer Match (JC vs. STGC)

Under 40 Invitational Soccer Match (JC vs Wolmers)

All Boys/Girls/Co-Ed Schools Alumni Penalty Kick-off

When: March 25th, 2023 Time: 2:00pm – 10:00pm

Where: Vizcaya Park, 14200 SW 55th St. Miramar, FL 33027

Admission: FREE

For more information, visit the website at http://www.trueblueweekend.com or our Facebook Fan Page – http://www.facebook.com/trueblueweekend

The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida was established in 2004 as a 501(c) (3). The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida is committed to uphold the traditions of excellence of Jamaica College as one of the foremost educational institutions in the country of Jamaica and to support the school in the development of its students.