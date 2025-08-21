Jamaican High School Students Shine at International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence in China

Jamaica made history in August when its first-ever team competed at the International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI), held in Beijing, China, from August 2 to 9. The team joined over 300 contestants from more than 80 countries and territories at one of the world’s leading science competitions for high school students.

The Jamaican delegation included Matthew Williams (15), Jamia Williamson (19), Makini Thompson (18), and Cruz Caine (17). The team was led by national coach and Halls of Learning lead instructor, Nasha Frith. Halls of Learning was the organizer of the National Olympiad of AI, the host of the national training camp to select the team, and the sponsor of the delegation’s participation in the Olympiad. Their participation marked Jamaica’s entry into the fast-growing world of international science Olympiads in artificial intelligence.

Jamaican Students Earn Global Recognition

The team returned home with impressive results. Matthew Williams won a Silver Medal, placing among the top competitors at the event, while Cruz Caine received an Honorable Mention. The competition involved rigorous scientific and practical rounds, where students worked on real-world artificial intelligence challenges in areas such as computer vision, natural language processing, and machine learning.

This recognition was particularly significant since it was Jamaica’s first year at the IOAI.

About the International Olympiad in AI

The International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence is one of the newest science Olympiads, designed for top high school students around the world. Each participating country can send up to four students and one coach.

The competition has two rounds: a scientific round and a practical round. The scientific round includes both at-home and on-site problems, testing deep knowledge of AI concepts. The practical round takes place during the Olympiad and requires students to solve creative problems using AI tools.

The IOAI also emphasizes ethics, requiring participants and jury members to pledge fair play and responsibility in the use of artificial intelligence.

Jamaica Among Global Competitors

More than 60 countries and territories participated or observed the 2025 Olympiad. These included global leaders in AI such as China, the United States, Japan, and India, as well as smaller nations making their debut like Jamaica.

Other participating countries included Canada, Brazil, France, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and Singapore, among many others. The diversity of participants highlighted the growing importance of artificial intelligence in global education and innovation.

Team Jamaica – L-R: Nasha Frith, National Coach and Halls of Learning Lead Instructor and team members Matthew Williams, Jamia Williamson, Makini Thompson, Cruz Caine – Photo – Halls of Learning

The Significance for Jamaica

Jamaica’s participation at IOAI 2025 reflects the country’s increasing investment in STEM education. By competing on a global stage, Jamaican high school students are gaining exposure to advanced AI concepts and the opportunity to collaborate with peers from around the world.

The team’s performance is expected to inspire more students to pursue studies in artificial intelligence and related fields. It also signals the country’s potential to contribute to the global conversation on technology and innovation.

Looking Ahead

The Jamaican team’s success at IOAI 2025 is seen as the beginning of a long journey. As the competition grows, Jamaica is expected to continue building its presence and preparing future teams to represent the island at upcoming Olympiads. All the team members have also been appointed as official Halls of Learning AI Ambassadors for the next year, a role that will allow them to inspire other students across Jamaica to explore artificial intelligence and STEM.

The International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence is still in its early years, but Jamaica’s entry and early success have ensured that the island will not be left behind in this critical field of science and technology.

For more details on the Olympiad, visit the official website: IOAI Official Website

Photos/Video – Halls of Learning