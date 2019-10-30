Jamaican Hotel on the Forbes List of the Best Cannabis-Friendly Hotels in the World

Little Bay Cabins in Negril, Jamaica, has been named to the Forbes list of Best Cannabis Friendly Hotels on the planet. Little Bay Cabins is a magical natural wonder, just 10 miles from Negril with seaside cabins on three acres.

The rustic resort sets on one of the most naturally beautiful pieces of land in Jamaica, featuring its own private beach and located next to a ¼ mile of pristine, white sand beach. Little Bay Cabins offers a quiet, undisturbed and authentic Caribbean experience for those that want to get away from the cares of everyday life.

The area was special to reggae legend, Bob Marley, and he even had a beach house on the nearby shore. Little Bay Cabins is just a 10-minute walk from the ruins of Marley’s former beach house. Visitors can take a swim in what was once his personal swimming cave.

Those that have booked their Caribbean experience at Little Bay Cabins were happy to share reviews on TripAdvisor and have called it “…one of the best places in the world to enjoy nature.” Others especially enjoyed being put to sleep by the musical sound of the sea lapping at the shore and the “…delicious meals.” One visitor noted that “A reef protects the bay, making it a calm place to paddle, swim and snorkel.”

The following is the full list of accommodations that made Forbes’ Best Cannabis Friendly Hotels in the World.

Fairmont Miramar Hotels & Bungalows – Santa Monica, CA The Jupiter – Portland, OR Casa Stefano – Oceania del Polonio, Uruguay Hotel Teatro – Denver, CO St Julien Hotel & Spa – Boulder, CO The Standard Spa – Miami, FL The Bulldog Hotel – Amsterdam, Netherlands Dream Hollywood – Lost Angeles, CA Calistoga Motor Lodge & Spa – Napa Valley, CA Si Sam’s Inn and Water Spa – Ontario, Canada La Quinta Resort & Club – Palm Springs, CA The St. Regis Aspen Resort – Aspen, CO Thompson Seattle – Seattle, WA Little Bay Cabins – Negril, Jamaica

Information and Photo Source: Forbes, Little Bay Cabins