Jamaican Hotels Ranked No. 1 and No. 6 on Condé Nast Traveler 2019 Readers Choice of Top 15 Caribbean Hotels

Two Jamaican hotels have made Condé Nast Traveler’s best hotel list in the Caribbean and Central America during its 32nd annual Readers Choice Awards 2019. The S Hotel in Montego Bay received the No. 1 position and the Kanopi House in Portland was named No. 6 out of 15.

Each year the award-winning luxury and lifestyle magazine names the best hotels based on its 600,000 registered voters on the Condé Nast Traveler site. The magazine provides travelers with a variety of information that includes tips, guides, ideas and travel news to help individuals obtain the best experience.

For the S Hotel that’s owned and operated by the Crissa Group, the honor is doubly impressive as the 120-room lodging opened less than a year ago and it was also the magazine’s choice as 36th Best Hotel in the World. The S Hotel received a 98.91 score and features a distinctly Jamaican cultural experience combined with urban sophistication.

Kanopi House in Portland with its chic eco-treehouses, designed and built by owners Brian and Jennifer Hew, was rated No. 6. The accommodation received a 97.25 score and is surrounded by mature 100 feet tall banyan trees that hold cultural significance within Jamaican history.

Jamaica is a primary tourist destination with more than 4.3 million visitors making the journey to the island each year to experience the unique culture that gave birth to reggae music. Visitors come for the breathtaking beaches, pristine waters, traditional cuisine, and wide variety of water sports and activities. A highlight is the island’s Blue Lagoon that was featured in the 1988 Tom Cruise film “Cocktail” and the 1980 Brook Shield film Blue Lagoon.

Information and Photo Source: Condé Nast Traveler’s, S Hotel Jamaica, Kanopi House,