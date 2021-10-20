Jamaican Ice Hockey Team Wins All Their Exhibition Games at the LATAM Cup

The Jamaican Ice hockey team, which won the Amerigol LATAM Cup in 2019, brought a team of such high-caliber players for the 2021 staging of the tournament that LATAM Cup organizers decided it would be best that Jamaica play only exhibition games instead of competing for the title again. According to Chris Stewart, Jamaica’s co-coach, this was a great problem to have, and it indicates that the team will compete in events sanctioned by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) and the Winter Olympics.

In 2019, Jamaica’s team entered the LATAM Cup with the intention of winning it to attract attention to its quest to qualify for the Olympics from the island’s government officials and to convince someone to construct an ice rink there. At the 2021 tournament, the mission remained the same, and Jamaica continued its domination in the exhibition matches, defeating all of the six teams it played.

Don Anderson, the president of the Jamaican Olympic Ice Hockey Federation (JOIHF), noted that the team winning each of its six exhibition matches was equal to defending the LATAM Cup title successfully. There was no downside to the team’s participation in the exhibitions, and the team gained a lot in a constructive way, he added.

Jamaica is one of the countries from the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Middle East, that played in the LATAM Cup tournament at the Florida Panthers IceDen from October 14 through October 17, 2021, and like several of the participants, is attempting to overcome challenges that prevent its team from competing at the international level. Notably, Jamaica is an associate member of the IIHF chiefly because the country has no ice rink; IIHF rules require that countries have an ice rink and make an effort to encourage growth in the game in their countries in order to achieve full IIHF membership and compete in global tournaments.

Jamaica has succeeded in growing the game of hockey; the game is included in the curriculum at G.C. Foster College of Physical Education in St. Catherine, for example. Additionally, the nation’s field hockey federation has pledged 30 players aged 10 to 14 to a floor hockey program at the college.

The JOIHF recently received a grant from the NHL Players’ Association Goals and Dreams Fund to purchase equipment to aid in these efforts. The fund is the largest grassroots hockey program in the world and has provided over 80,000 children in 34 countries with the chance to play hockey over the past 21 years via donations of equipment. Partnering with such groups, Jamaica’s hockey team believes there are opportunities to grow the game on the island that were not possible in the past. Anderson said the Jamaican government and private investors are considering plans to build a rink on the island, and he believes an agreement to do so could be formalized by 2023, which would put Jamaica on track to compete in men’s hockey at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.

Congratulations to Jamaica Ice Hockey Team for winning all of their exhibition game. Thanks to all the support from our community leaders who have shown their support!!

Photo – Alexandra Davis