What’s it like being Jamaican in Hong Kong? For Chinese-Jamaican Monique Lai, it’s a story of dual heritage, artistic evolution, and proudly representing Jamaica in spaces where Caribbean culture is rarely seen.

In the latest episode of Jamaicans to the World, host Xavier Murphy sits down with Monique, photographer and filmmaker whose life journey spans Montego Bay, China, and Hong Kong. Born to a Jamaican-Chinese father and a Hong Kong mother, Monique’s story is one of cultural fusion, rich family history, and a passion for visual storytelling that now defines her career.

Monique grew up in Jamaica, attending Mount Alvernia Prep and High School in Montego Bay, but spent many of her childhood summers visiting family in Asia. “From a very young age, I was really taken with Asia and the possibilities,” she recalls. These early experiences—watching the vibrant life of Hong Kong unfold around her and visiting her father’s village in China—inspired her creative imagination. “When I would go back to Jamaica, my imagination would just spiral.”

That imagination eventually led Monique to pursue directing, first for stage productions like ‘Jamaica Farewell’, and later photography and film. Her move to Hong Kong was fuelled by a desire to challenge herself creatively and connect with audiences in new ways. “I wanted to see if I could tell a story or emotion through a single image—without dialogue.”

Monique’s mom is from Hong Kong

and her Dad is Jamaican-Chinese Monique with her mom in Hong Kong Monique and family in Jamaica

Now settled in Hong Kong, Monique runs a photography and video business and recently returned from working on a project at the prestigious Venice Biennale. She describes Hong Kong as an advanced, fast-paced city that’s efficient and inspiring—but also expensive. “The cost of living is high, but there have been more sales lately, which helps,” she shares. Public healthcare is affordable and accessible, and setting up her creative business was a smooth process with the right support.

Despite her Chinese appearance, Monique is often mistaken for a local until she starts speaking. “A lot of people say I’m the first Jamaican they’ve ever met,” she laughs. “I’m always happy to be that person.” Representing Jamaica in a place where Caribbean identity is largely unfamiliar comes with its challenges, but Monique embraces the role. She even found a small Caribbean community in Hong Kong that helps keep her connected to home.

And like many Jamaicans abroad, she deeply misses the food—especially patties and Maggi products. “Every time someone visits, I get a little bag of goodies,” she says with a smile.

At the heart of Monique’s story is a deep respect for her roots, a drive to create, and an openness to the world around her. Her advice to other Jamaicans thinking of making a similar move? “Stay open and receptive. The culture can be very different, but it’s also incredibly enriching.”

Are You a Jamaican Living Abroad? We’d love to hear your story. Email us at [email protected] to be featured in an upcoming episode of Jamaicans to the World.