Jamaican International Speaker Tasha Chen Scheduled to Host Manifesting Event On September 8, 2019, In The United Kingdom

Heathrow, UK — The Manifesting Event, Where Money and Success Get Manifested, will be hosted by Jamaican International Speaker Tasha Chen on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Renaissance London Heathrow Hotel in Longford, Heathrow, UK. The other speaker for the event will be Money and Profit Expert Diane Bettencourt. The one-day event will bring entrepreneurs together to exchange business ideas, strategies, and build wealth.

Chen will show attendees how to make changes to attain financial freedom and still enjoy life. In addition to receiving theories and processes, attendees will work on their businesses. Chen plans to show them how to apply the techniques they have learned to increase cashflow, self-reliance, independence, and leave feeling motivated to take their businesses to six figures.

Steve Sarno, who previously attended The Manifesting Event, recalled his experience, “Within 30 days of Tasha’s event I closed on a $6 million contract!”

Tasha Chen’s The Manifesting Event has provided the mindset training and coaching to help entrepreneurs around the world generate an additional $37.5 million in revenue. Now in its fifth year, the workshop has been held in the United Kingdom and the United States. Chen’s program has helped struggling businesses become successful by encouraging entrepreneurs to step into their power and remember they create their reality.

Author, coach and speaker Tasha Chen inspires people to try simple tools to create the life of their dreams. She is the founder of The Science of Getting Rich Academy. Through her online community, programs, and events, she has transformed the lives of hundreds of people. Chen’s interest in entrepreneurship began while operating a chain of successful hair franchises, which led her to the teachings of the Science of Getting Rich and the laws of manifestation. These have become the cornerstones of her annual business training workshops, The Manifesting Event.

Chen has been referenced as a National Marketing Trendsetter. She was awarded Franchisee of the Year by REGIS Corporation, was a three-time Woman of Distinction Nominee by Soroptimist International and received the President’s Award for Volunteerism through contributions made through her business. Chen hosts a weekly Facebook Live show every Monday on Jamaicans.com, titled Money and Mindset Mastery.

For more information on Tasha Chen’s The Manifesting Event, please visit www.tashachen.com/manifesting-event/.